Bobby Bones Gets American Idol Promotion

As announced during tonight’s telecast of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” famed radio DJ, comedian and best-selling author Bobby Bones is set to join “American Idol” as the show’s in-house mentor. Last season, Bobby joined the Top 24 Idol hopefuls as they prepared to take the stage with their all-star celebrity duet partners. In his expanded role this season, the award-winning personality will offer his industry expertise throughout the competition, helping contenders reach the next level of their artistry and performances.

Inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame as the youngest honoree ever, Bobby Bones has been dubbed “the most powerful man in country music” (Forbes). His nationally syndicated radio show “The Bobby Bones Show” reaches millions of listeners on nearly 140 stations and recently garnered its third ACM Award for National On-Air Personality of the Year, also earning a 2017 Country Music Association award for National Broadcast Personality of the Year. His popular podcast, “BobbyCast,” recently surpassed 100 episodes and has been downloaded more than 6 million times. Bobby is also a two-time New York Times No. 1 best-selling author, touring stand-up comedian, philanthropist and chart-topping comedy artist – a true “jack of all trades” (ESPN).

“American Idol” is returning to The ABC Television Network for the 2018-2019 season, after first making its return to airwaves as the No. 1 reality show launch for its inaugural season on the network during the 2017-2018 season. Helping to find the next singing sensation is music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy®-winning producer Ryan Seacrest will also return as host. The beloved singing competition series recently completed its open call bus tour auditions, visiting 24 cities across the country in a nationwide search for the next superstar. Judge auditions are currently underway in select cities across the country.

“American Idol” is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle’s Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner; Megan Wolflick; and Chris Anokute, representing Industrial Media. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.

About ABC Entertainment

ABC Entertainment airs compelling programming across all day parts, including the new dramas “A Million Little Things” and “The Rookie,” starring Nathan Fillion; new comedies “The Conners,” “The Kids Are Alright” and “Single Parents”; and the new prime-time talk show, “The Alec Baldwin Show.” The ABC Television Network is also home to the groundbreaking dramas “The Good Doctor,” “How to Get Away with Murder” and “Grey’s Anatomy”; the Emmy® Award-winning “Modern Family” and trailblazing comedy favorites “black-ish,” “American Housewife,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “The Goldbergs,” “Speechless” and “Splitting Up Together”; hit game shows “The $100,000 Pyramid,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Match Game” and “To Tell the Truth”; star-making sensation “American Idol”; reality phenomenon “Shark Tank,” iconic “The Bachelor” franchise, long-running hits “Dancing with the Stars” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos”; “General Hospital,” which has aired for over 50 years on the network; and late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The network also boasts some of television’s most prestigious awards shows, including “The Oscars®,” “The CMA Awards” and “The American Music Awards.”

ABC’s multiplatform business initiative also allows viewers to watch current episodes of their favorite ABC shows anytime, anywhere on ABC.com and the ABC app for desktop, smartphone, tablet or connected TV devices.

About Fremantle

Fremantle is one of the largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content in the world. A global entertainment powerhouse, Fremantle has an outstanding international network of production teams, companies and labels in over 30 countries. Fremantle produces in excess of 12,000 hours of original programming, roll out more than 60 formats and air 450 programs a year worldwide. The group distributes over 20,000 hours of content in more than 200 territories. Fremantle is also a world leader in digital and branded entertainment, with more than 300 million subscribers across 1,400 social channels and over 100 billion views across all platforms.

Fremantle is part of RTL Group, a global leader across broadcast, content and digital, itself a division of the international media giant Bertelsmann.

About Industrial Media

Industrial Media is an independent production group launched with the reorganization of CORE Media and the acquisition of The Intellectual Property Corporation. Through its ownership interests in established industry leaders including Sharp Entertainment, The Intellectual Property Corporation, B-17 Entertainment, Thumb Candy, and 19 Entertainment, Industrial Media produces high-quality programming for linear television and digital platforms reaching audiences worldwide. Key programs include the global hit “American Idol” co-produced by 19 Entertainment for ABC and “So You Think You Can Dance” co-produced by 19 Entertainment for Fox, Sharp Entertainment’s “90 Day Fiancé” franchise for TLC and IPC’s Emmy-winning hit documentary series “Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath” for A&E. Industrial Media group companies produce over 40 series across 22 networks annually. Additionally, Industrial Media’s 19 Recordings has launched the music careers of platinum artists including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Daughtry, Phillip Phillips, Lauren Alaina and recent “American Idol” winner Maddie Poppe. Industrial Media is backed by the private equity firm Crestview Partners, BlackRock Asset Management, and the United Talent Agency. For more details, visit www.industrial-media.com.