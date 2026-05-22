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Sherri Ends in Style

Sammi Turano

Sherri Ends in Style

Sherri Shepherd signed off from her nationally syndicated daytime talk show SHERRI on May 21, 2026, ending her four-season run in style. The final episode of the show featured an emotional farewell monologue from Sherri, a final appearance by her best friend Niecy Nash (who has appeared on the talk show a record 6x), a Laugh Lounge appearance by friend and fellow comedienne Michelle Buteau; and bittersweet surprise messages from Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry.

You can catch up on highlight clips, episode recaps, and farewell messages on the official Sherri YouTube Channel.

On the final show, Sherri wore a Schiaparelli blazer dressEsor Marie shoes and Alexis Bittar jewelry.

Styled by:
Harrison Crite @iamharrisoncrite
Assistant Stylist: Mara Novembre @mara.novembre
Makeup: Rodney Jon @makeupbyrodneyjon
Hair: Theo Barrett @tb_hairstylist

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