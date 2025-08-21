Dancing With The Stars Finale Preview

After weeks of stunning competitive dancing, the final four couples advance to the season finale of “Dancing with the Stars,” live, MONDAY, NOV. 19 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

It’s been a very close race this season with some of the most skilled and artful dancing celebrity contestants have ever pulled off. The remaining four couples will have one last night of competitive dancing, vying to score extra judges’ points and viewers votes. The first will be a repeat performance in which the couples will enhance one of their best dances from earlier in the season. And in the last element of competition, the couples will perform the most anticipated dance of the season – the fan-favorite, freestyle routine.

The two-hour Thanksgiving spectacular will feature special performances by Dan + Shay singing their hit single, “Speechless”; Lauren Daigle singing her single “You Say”; Avril Lavigne performing her latest single, “Head Above Water,” alongside Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten; season 27’s John Schneider singing “Walk a Mile in My Shoes”; Milo Manheim and Witney Carson dancing to “Living in New York City,” performed by Robin Thicke; and a big dance number featuring a performance by Tinashe. In addition, the night will include a sensational opening number as an epic parade complete with a marching band and floats rolls from the streets to the ballroom. The entire cast returns to celebrate the conclusion of the incredible season.

For the Repeat Dance, each couple will perform a tango, cha cha or Charleston. The Repeat Dance scores will be combined with the Freestyle Dance scores for a judges’ final tally. The judges’ tally will be combined with viewers’ votes from the previous week. Additionally, viewers can participate in an online-only live vote for the remaining couples, where, at the end of the night, one of them will be crowned the “Dancing with the Stars” champion.

Viewers will be allowed to participate in an online-only live vote at http://DWTSLiveVote.com. Voting will open at the beginning of the live broadcast and close approximately five minutes after the last dance. The live vote will only be available during the live broadcast in the Eastern and Central time zones. However, any individuals with access to http://DWTSLiveVote.com will be permitted to vote while the vote is open, regardless of their time zone (provided they are voting from within the U.S. and Puerto Rico).

Each couple will dance to the following songs (in alphabetical order):

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten

Repeat: Tango – “Swan Lake” by Ray Chew Live

Freestyle: “Head Above Water” – live performance by Avril Lavigne

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess

Repeat: cha cha – “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer

Freestyle: Remix of “The Greatest Show” by Panic at the Disco

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe

Repeat: Tango – “Disturbia” by Rihanna

Freestyle: “It’s Oh So Quiet” by Björk

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson

Repeat: Charleston – “Living in New York City” – live performance by Robin Thicke

Freestyle: “Ain’t No Sunshine” (Lido Remix) by Bill Withers

At the end of the night, one couple will be crowned the Mirrorball champion.

Hosted by two-time Emmy®-winning host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, “Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including head judge, Len Goodman, and dancers/choreographers Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

“Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios. Andrew Llinares and Ashley Edens-Shaffer are executive producers. The show is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC’s selected HDTV format, with 5.1 channel surround sound.