America’s Got Talent Recap for 7/29/2025

We are in the eighth week of auditions on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. There is only one more week of auditions after tonight and then the live shows begin.

Terry Crews hosts. Mel B, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell judge.

Darien Johnson and Scott Mathison: They are a fitness danger act where they toss weights at each other, catch them and do other such tricks with them. Sofia and Mel even get in on the action as the guys toss weights at them as well.

Four yeses.

Silas Luke Jones: He is a guitarist from Alaska who uses a computer to help with his act. He starts out slow, but adds more pizazz as the act goes on. He even somehow manages to use part of the guitar as a drum. It is very interesting to watch and something I wouldn’t mind seeing in person.

Four yeses.

Unreal: They are a dance group from India that have been practicing for this moment for five years. Their parents disapprove of their dancing, but they are determined to prove them wrong.

The act begins with them all in masks, giving a Halloween vibe. It has a ton of different styles mixed in, including modern, hip hop and acrobatics. It is so good that Howie gives them the Golden Buzzer.

Evelyn Errante: She is thirteen and from Arizona. She sings a rendition of Defying Gravity from Wicked, and please, someone get this girl a recording contract already! She is fantastic! Better yet, get her on Broadway to perform!

Howie is not a fan, but the others agree she should move to the next round, giving her three yeses.

Tej, Ibhan and Lars: They are a trio of inventors from Brooklyn. The act has the judges throw fruit to them, which two of them catch with their heads….which have blenders attached. They make smoothies and pour it into a glass, which is on the third guy’s head.

Simon drinks it and is not amused since it is gross.

Despite being buzzed, Howie, Mel and Simon agree they should go forward. Sofia sticks by her no.

The Jet Boys: They are a boy band from Japan who have the singing and dancing skills to bring nineties boy bands to shame. They are that good. I would have loved them as a teen and think that they are supremely talented.

Howie is not a fan, but the others send them through.

Dewayne ‘Insane Wayne’ Jackson: He is a comedian who uses a wheelchair and jokes about it throughout his act, ending with how he can’t be a ‘stand up’ comedian. He is hilarious and adorable!

Four yeses.

Rich and Carlene: They are competitive eaters who are AGT superfans. The two of them have been married for fifty years and are adorable.

Carlene wins the eating contest, but they are buzzed off the stage.

Chris Turner: He is a freestyle rapper from England and recently became a USA citizen. The judges give him ideas on what to rap about per his request and makes a song out of it. It is actually really cool and I would love to see this in person to see how he uses other people’s ideas.

Four yeses.

There is a montage of rejected acts that leave the panel confused.

Alexa Morales: She won a Grammy with a large orchestra. She has worked with everyone from Robin Williams to Santana and is now ready to shine on her own.

Before she begins, she has to change her outfit?

She is dressed as a fox and gets buzzed off the stege.

Goldie Hen: She is dressed like a chicken and does some sort of hula hoop act with another chicken. It is quite interesting to watch, but Sofia is not a fan. The others agree she should go to the next round.

More next week, stay tuned!