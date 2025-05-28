America’s Got Talent Recap for 5/27/2025

We are in the twentieth season of America’s Got Talent on NBC. This year, Terry Crews returns as host, while Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel Sofia Vergara and Mel B all make triumphant returns as judges.

Eric Booker: He is a retired subway conductor in NYC. To celebrate his retirement, he is auditioning for the show.

He is nervous, so he chugs a bottle of water……and then chugs other forms of liquid, including pickle juice, hot dog water creamed corn and hot sauce. The judges also get samples…..and buzz him off the stage.

The audience loves him though.

He is rejected, even though Simon would have said yes to him.

Team Recycled: They are a dance troupe who got together thanks to a Boyz II Men ad. Their big dream is to one day have their own show.

They do a breakdancing routine which begins on stage and go into the audience…..and then into a light show. If they don’t at least make it to the finals, I will be shocked. This has got to be one of the best dance routines I have seen on the show….ever. WOW.

Mel B is less than impressed, but the others give them yeses.

Zak Mirz: He is a magician and incorporates his family into the act, particularly his daughter Layla, who has a birthday coming up. Her gift is part of the act, as are small blocks and teacups that Zak gives the judges.

Each block has a picture on it: ball, elephant, red and angel. Everyone, including people at home, point to each one on the screen. The result is a red bear, which is spelled out on the teacup saucers he brings to the table.

The gift for Layla? None other than a huge red bear!

It is four yeses!

Live Wire: They are from Brazil and do content art. The interactive show has animals, dancers, forests, adventure and more all done with lights.

I am in literal awe with this act…it is like one of those Disney light shows but next level. I have no idea how all this is done, but holy cow, it is incredible. My jaw was on the floor from start to finish.

SIMON GIVES THEM A GOLDEN BUZZER!!!!!

Micah Palace: He has been dreaming of this moment for so long and nervous since he knows Live Wire is a tough act to follow.

He does some sort of DJ act with an ironing board and then channels Kevin G from Mean Girls with a song and dance that includes him stripping. It is adorable and fun and he’s got personality for DAYS!

He gets four yeses!

Chloe and Gallagher: It is a singer/parrot act where they duet. It is mostly Chloe singing, so it is four NO votes.

Lastic Boy: It is a contortionist act like no other….he is even able to put his head in his pants and twist his body into knots while still walking. How? I have no idea, but it is one of those things that is incredibly fascinating to watch.

Four yeses!

Marty and Michael: They do a bunch of Beavis and Butthead acts that get them buzzed off the stage.

Jourdan Bloom: His mom was a cop, his dad was a lawyer and he was a rebel. This led to him getting into trouble and moving in with his grandpa and becoming a street performer. The attack n New Orleans iearlier this year took place on the street where he worked, so he decided to go on AGT.

His voice is angelic and strong, kind of like an Edwin McCain mixed with Brian McKnight….and his personality reminds me of AGT alum Andrew DeLeon. I absolutely adore him and cannot wait to see what he does next.

HOWIE GIVES HIM HIS GOLDEN BUZZER!!!! The two of them hug and his girlfriend comes up with their new baby…..and they all talk to his grandpa. That had to be one of the best moments on the show in a long time.

Jacqueline and Wagner: She tells their love story but won’t let him get a word in edgewise. They do what seems like a ballroom/roller-skating/aerial act. I am in awe of them because just when you think it is going to go one way, they take it in a whole new direction.

Four yeses!

Sandy Larson: She is 70 years old and a former professional dancer. Her performance involves a sword, which she balances on her head and twirls….and somehow gets another one….and more dancers….and it is actually kind of cute. She is so cute and endearing and I can’t help but adore her!

Mel isn’t a fan but the others send her to the next round.

More next week, stay tuned!