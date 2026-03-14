Matlock Recap for Tail Lights

Matlock on CBS opens with Matty all excited about her fancy new car when she gets hit by….Julian? It looks like a fake set up as she pretends to be hurt and he acts like a ‘man-scone.’ This gets the attention of the lawyer who is tied to the Wellbrexa cover up.

Later on, they meet with Olympia and wonder what will happen when Senior returns.

Matty talks to Edwin about the case, as well as another one involving a building collapse that killed several residents.

Alfie comes in and they ask him about his transfer essay to San Franscisco. He admits he didn’t finish it since he wants to stay due to making friends and the return of Joey.

As he goes to get what he has done so far, Matty and Edwin discuss their future…NY or San Franscisco?

Hunter is in his usual excited mood. Matty calms him down but he claims that he got all his work done. He also offers to help Sarah with a PI case, but she blows him off. Matty tells him he is a puppy and Sarah is a cat, so he has to let her come to him.

She tells Julian that Hunter is driving her nuts, only to see Gwen, who is also on her nerves. However, Julian tells her that Gwen not only helped save her job, but got her her own office. Sarah is delighted and talks to Julian about the reason for the PI, to find her birth parents.

Matty and Olympia work on the building case, which is taken to court. She and the defense lawyer argue about evidence and the judge tells them what to do going forward.

Olympia picks on someone named Remy, who happens to be the judge’s son. This puts Olympia on edge, so she talks to Shae and Matty about getting more evidence to lure the jury onto their side. Cue Matty getting Hunter on the case. As she coaches him on getting evidence, they find out Sarah is moving into her office.

Matty says she is going to a doctor’s appointment, so but she is really meeting with the lawyer while posing as Cindy Shapiro. She thinks he is disorganized, but there is a method to his madness. He also promises to get her the payday she wants.

The case continues, with one of the victim’s daughters, Blanca, going on the stand. She tells them she wants justice, but the defense lawyer says she was on good terms with him based on emails they sent each other when her mom got amenities she needed. Blanca claims she had to be nice.

Matty and Julian continue their act for Ron the lawyer, staging a fight so Matty can find the files. It gets heated with Julian fighting with the lawyer and smashing the urn with the lawyer’s dad’s ashes. He also hurts his back in the process.

Julian and Matty leave and have a good laugh.

That night, Matty and Edwin talk in Italian accents, plan the future some more and talk about getting the file. Matty talks about Blanca and how she left home and came back to take care of her sister.

Olympia and Senior have a heart-to-heart, where he offers forgiveness. However, he wants her to get the troops that left to come back.

The case continues. Olympia offers more evidence that Fitzpatrick hired people who cut corners. but only succeeds in pissing off the defense lawyer and judge. Later on, she calls Remy to smooth things over with him and his mother.

Sarah and Olympia discuss her moving to a new office, when Hunter comes in, saying Fitzpatrick was at the drugstore buying $72,000 worth of Visa gift cards. This is the smoking gun they need for the case.

Ron drops Julian and Matty as clients, so they plan on staging another fight to get in and grab the file.

Fitzpatrick claims he did nothing wrong, but Olympia pulls out the Visa gift card smoking gun. However, he claims that he used them to anonymously donate to the GoFundMes for victims.

Blanca is upset that her angel who was donating to her GoFundMe now knowing it was Fitzpatrick. She talks about how she and her mom had a fight the day of the collapse and she is lucky she got to apologize.

Olympia talks to Remy about his mom and the case. However, she only makes things worse and upsets him.

Shae meets Gwen, who schedules a meeting. She then talks to Senior and asks if he will look out for her since he is the one who created the job. He wants her to win the case.

Hunter gives Sarah a candle for her office, but she blows him off again. He asks Matty if it was too much puppy energy, but she says it isn’t him.

Matty then goes to talk to Sarah, who opens up about all the changes in her life, including looking for her birth parents. This scares her more than anything since she knows there is a chance that she will never find them. Matty offers her words of wisdom and they have a sweet bonding moment.

Matty goes to meet Julian, but Alfie gets sick and needs her to come home. She reschedules.

Shae is nervous about the case, as is Olympia, who is called into chambers due to some kind of misconduct. She seems to wonder if it is about Remy, but the defense lawyer is also there. It has to do with misconduct with the jury and there is a mistrial.

Olympia and Remy make dinner plans. She tells Julian about the case and he tells her about Matty.

Edwin talks to Matty when he comes home and they bond over grilled cheese. It makes her miss her mom, who made the best grilled cheese. Edwin comforts her as the doorbell rings. Olympia and Julian and tell them they got the name of the scientist from the lab that ran Wellbrexa. They confess they staged a fight and lawsuit threat to steal it….and got the name Priva Kapoor.

Sarah calls and says Shae was arrested for bribing the jury in the case.