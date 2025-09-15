Matlock Recap for 12/5/2024

-Matty is ready to take on Big Pharma!

-Only Matty would get involved in an ugly sweater debate which leads to her finding a replacement for Sarah in the a cappella group. Sarha claimed to have a head cold, but she doesn’t want to sing because she wants to impress Kira.

-It is so cute seeing that Olympia and Julian are proud of and believe in Matty.

-Senior is unexpectedly at the firm, making things stressful for everyone, especially Julian and Stuart (Senior’s assistant).

-Trent, who is one of the head honchos in this drug trial case acts condescending to Matty, but he is no match for her sass.

-Nobody wants to listen to the plaintiff Jessie, so she decides to record them and make a TikTok exposing them.

-The video goes viral, so the doctor in charge reiterates that he did nothing wrong. The legal team then comes up with a settlement number.

-It is so cute that Billy is asking Sarah and Matty about proposal ideas. Sarah gives him sass while Matty talks about her husband proposed at a lake over a 12 pack of Coors….while talking about dead bodies.

-Matty goes to visit Jessie, who is happy the ‘good cop’ is there. She talks about how music was her gift and how her sickness destroyed her life. Matty tries to work on getting her more money, only to get played by her and her lawyer, who are now suing on behalf of all participants in the trial.

-Dr. Blackwell, who is in charge of the clinical trials, is not happy with this turn of events.

-Senior wants to get a gag order on Jessie and her lawyer and says they will go back to the drawing board to avoid going to trial.

-Once again, it is Alfie to the rescue as he investigates where the TikTok Jessie and her lawyer filmed.

-It turns out Jessie and her lawyer visited Dr. Blackwell’s ex, which brings the case in a whole new direction. It turns out that Catherine, the ex, has texts, receipts, timeline, screenshots, everything to prove that there were things that would have made the trial fail. Dr. Blackwell is done and storms off.

-Julian yells at Matty for her behavior and wants her off the case. Senior talks to them and says they are both off the Wellbrexa team for good. This puts another senior lawyer in charge.

-Shae catches Sarah in her lie about her head cold. No word yet on if she will be forced to sing.

-I love the dynamic with Sarah, Billy and Matty. She tells Sarah to sing and Billy to do the proposal how he wants…which is at the party. Sarah helps him set up the patio with Christmas decorations.

-Olympia is NOT happy that Senior took Julian off the case and tells him as much…and that she won’t waste any more words on him.

-Julian and Olympia don’t mind making out at the party even though they want their reconciliation to be a secret.

-Matty goes to call Edwin and then listens to a message from Ellie telling her she is pregnant with Alfie. I have a feeling that is going to be important later.

-WTF kind of Christmas song is this? At least Kira likes it?

-Matty tells Julian to pop a breath mint and get to work because she has a plan to work on the case. They visit the judge and meet with Jessie and her lawyer. They reveal that Catherine and Dr. Blackwell were common law married so the texts cannot be used as evidence. Jessie is not happy and threatens to expose the texts, but the gag order is still in place. Julian tells Matty she did good.

-Kira wants to hear Sarah sing so they can have their first kiss in front of the skyline.

-Senior is happy with the case and puts Julian back on Wellbrexa. Julian tells him to take it easy on the scotch.

-Elijah is back, which is going to cause trouble for our happy couple.

-Senior is proud of Matty as well and they are giving a settlement to Jessie.

-Matty’s bracelet from Ellie breaks and someone steps on the beads….causing her to break down when she gets home. She is in tears between that and the settlement, so she ends up taking some kind of pills and throwing wine at her case board.

-Billy proposed, but Claudia turns him down and breaks up with him. Sarah hugs him and comforts him as he cries.

-Julian reveals he had an affair when things went sour with him and Olympia.

-Matty makes an AI voice to get Stuart to give her Senior’s password…..dun, dun, dun….

