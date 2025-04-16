ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Premiere Recap

This audition process is like A Chorus Line for chefs.

I love seeing all these familiar faces—from both the OG show and Masterchef Junior.

I love how they bring all the friends and family in to cheer them on.

First Competition: Adrien (season 2), Derrick (season 6), Brandi (season 7 ) and Natasha (season 4)

Derrick struggles with his pasta, which sets him behind.

Adrien: NY strip with potato crumble and cactus–His dish shows potential, but needs refining

Brandi: Venison with squash–She nailed it, despite

Derrick: Seafood dish–It is good, but the competition is steep.

Natasha: Deconstructed cheesecake–A runaway hit in terms of flavor, despite using dry raspberries.

WINNERS: Brandi and Derrick

Second Competition: Lindsay, Julia, Emily and Shanika–all from season nine.

I guess the battle between Emily and Shanika is still happening.

Julia:–Italian almond cake–it has good flavor, but it is enough?

Emily: crab and mascarpone stuffed tortellini–

Lindsay: Chicken and dumplings–exquisite, but it has a bit of a floury taste

Shanika: Strawberry arancini-it is a mess, but tastes delicious!

WINNERS: Emily and Shanika (because of course!)

Third Competition: Lexy (season 11), Amanda (season 6), Wuta (season 10) and Christian (season 5)

Lexy: Scallops and calamari–Cooked beautifully, but the calamari is a bit off.

Amanda: Cake–Delicious, but could have used more olive oil.

Wuta: Shrimp burger–it is perplexingly good.

Christian: Bourbon glazed salmon–Beautifully cooked!

WINNERS: Christian and Amanda

More next week, stay tuned!