America’s Most Wanted Recap for 1/29/2024

-America’s Most Wanted is back for another episode with John and Callahan Walsh, who have teamed up to bring the most notorious criminals to justice.

Case 1:

-Najee Grimes was a beloved football coach who was loved by all. He was talented, loving and a devoted father.

-On July 4th, 2022, Najee was out with friends when his family got a call saying that Najee had been shot.

-A friend witnessed the shooting and it was believed that there was an altercation over a comment over a watch.

-John and Callahan talk to Detective Scott Krutz of the Sacramento PD. He reveals that the suspect is Tahje Michael, who was spotted by witnesses and through electronic surveillance.

-One of the witnesses was able to identify Tahje via a lineup. His black Dodge was also found at an apartment in the area. A search of the apartment turned up several firearms, but no Tahje and the firearm used was also not found.

-Tahje is believed to be in Southern California and the true motive is not yet known.

-Najee’s parents Gregory and Deborah talk about how wonderful their son was and how they will stop at nothing to find his killer.

-They are also planning on passing Najee’s Law, which will add more safety in nightclubs to avoid these kinds of tragedies.

-Tahje is six feet tall, 200 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 29 years old. His facial tattoos include the word ‘shyne,’ a crown and a broken heart. He has connections to LA, Torrance and Sacramento.

-All tips are guaranteed to remain anonymous.

CRIME ALERT IN LINCOLN, NEVADA:

A robbery took place in a mall on October 6th, 2023, taking several thousand dollars worth of jewlery and doing over $3,000 dollars worth of damage. The suspect is a white male between the ages of 18 and 25.

Case 2:

-Rod Allen was a Boise, Idaho native who was loved by friends and family alkie. He was an investment worker who was always happy to help those around him in any way he can.

-On April 20th, 2017, he drove his truck to work rather than taking his usual bike ride. He would go on to disappear without a word, never to be seen again. His wife used OnStar to try and locate him, leading to his friends to find his empty truck with his wedding ring inside.

-Loved ones began to worry since he had lost his brother and mother within the last year. However, it turned out that he was defrauding people and took off with their money.

-Rod’s actions caused the Bell family to cancel their retirement and lose several thousand dollars.

-By May of that year, word came out that Rod knew he was under investigation. He had also been looking for a silencer for a gun, possibly to kill his investigator, since he was looking for her address.

-Monty and Brenda Bell talk about the ramifications of Rod’s actions and how it caused them to lose trust in people.

-Before he went missing, he talked about crossing the border.

-He is 185 lbs, six feet tall and 71 years old with grey hair and brown eyes. He could be working as a carpenter.

Flashback!!! David James Roberts was not only the first feature on the show, but also the first capture.

CRIME ALERT IN ST. LOUIS MISSOURI

On April 13, 2023, a man beat a transgender woman and pulled a gun on her. A ten-thousand-dollar reward is being offered for the capture of the attacker. He is a black male who was wearing a black beanie, a neon green shirt and has a scar on his right forearm. He was also wearing sunglasses at the time of the attack.

MISSING CHILD

Astrid Kress was last seen on July 16, 2023. She is five years old with blonde hair and greenish-blue eyes. She weighs 45 lbs and is 42 inches tall. She is from Scottsdale, Arizona, but may be in Portland, Oregon, Fremont, Ohio or Dallas, Texas.

Case 3:

–Tamera Williams is wanted for the murder of David Carter in 2018. This case was featured on the show in 2021 and was also featured on the Netflix version of Unsolved Mysteries.

-Tamera was more into David than he was into her and she determined that if she couldn’t have him, no one could.

-On September 29, 2018, his son DJ went to check on David at his apartment. He saw Tamera taking out garbage. When questioned about David’s whereabouts, she claimed he was taking a walk, but his sister Tasia knew something was up. She and their father go to the apartment, where they found blood on the floor, realizing he was missing.

-Before long, his dismembered body was found in Ohio. Tamera is a person of interest in the case. She is arrested, but lack of evidence allows for her to be released.

-Further investigation (and the discovery of his head) determine that he was murdered.

-On October 17, 2018, Tamera disappears…..and has been on the fun ever since.

-DJ talks to John and Callahan about the case and how he will stop at nothing to find Tamera and bring her to justice. He misses David and wishes he were there for as he graduates college and hopes to get drafted to the NFL.

-Tamera is 44 years old, five foot five and weighs 190 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes and has a large tattoo of roses on her left arm. There was a possible sighting of her in the Bronx in 2020.

CRIME ALERT IN COMPTON, CALIFORNIA

On January 2, 2024, Reuben’s Bakery and Mexican Foods was mobbed, robbed and run into with a car. There was $70,000 worth of damage. While there were a few arrests so far, several of the suspects are still at large.

CRIME ALERT IN MIAMI, FLORIDA

On November 25, 2023, a white male between 40 and 60 years old with a large build robbed a car in the parking lot of the Coconut Grove Home Depot. The car cameras caught the entire thing from the robbery to him wiping off his prints. He was in a hat, sunglasses, a dark t-shirt, black shorts and Crocs with white socks.

-ALL TIPS CAN BE CALLED INTO 1-866-AMW-TIPS or submitted to amwtips.com. Everyone is guaranteed to remain anonymous.