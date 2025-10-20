Lockdown to Premiere on YouTube in July

YouTube Originals debuted the trailer for “Lockdown” – a brand new 10-episode scripted series that follows six friends as they work together to solve a mystery in their neighborhood during the social distancing era yesterday. Episodes 1 through 5 of this free-to-stream social media mystery are available June 26 at 9:30AM PST / 12:30PM EST and new episodes will release weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays only on the YouTube Originals for Kids & Family channel.

Shot entirely via webcam and smartphone, “Lockdown” is a suspenseful look at how young people stay in touch while having to stay away, as well as what happens when restlessness leads to suspicion. The story unfolds almost in real-time as the friend group works together – from a distance – to solve the mystery, while also exploring their own anxieties and frustrations about life during a pandemic.

The series opens with Nira and her friends Emi, Sam, Aiden, Chris and Luke who have been making the best of life under quarantine, but boredom leads to paranoia when Nira thinks she heard a scream from her next door neighbor. And the mystery begins as the group tries to piece together what happened!