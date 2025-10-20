Music Spotlight: Keri Wirth

TVGrapevine is happy to introduce Keri Wirth, the new music superstar.

-Tell me a bit about how your career began.

I had recently completed a dance album that was being considered by Sony, Interscope and Octone records. I was advised to build an audience and I wasn’t motivated to travel around selling my music because I had severe stage fright.

I absolutely loved writing and recording but wasn’t inspired to perform. I pushed myself to go forward and perform regardless of the fact that I wasn’t loving it. I considered ways to truly enjoy my audience. I had a feeling about children. I had never babysat or even thought of working with children but I had a feeling they would be a tricky audience and I needed to try this demographic to challenge myself. I signed up for a course called Music Together-a program of music for families with babies and toddlers. It was a four day course in Princeton, NJ.