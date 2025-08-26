Lego Masters Jr Recap for 8/25/2025

Tonight is the second week of Fox’s Lego Masters Jr, hosted by Kelly Osbourne and judged by Brickmasters Amy and Boone. Five teams are competing in a special limited edition series, where five teams of kids are paired with celebrities; Ravi Patel, Alison Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Andy Richter and Jordin Sparks.

The theme this week has them building show stopping stunt double vehicles with the celebrity as the stunt double. It will be tested at the end of the challenge. It must withstand the strength of a force pad and go over at least one ramp….and be built in five hours.

Max, Zoe and Porsha build a paradise yacht, which has Porsha living her best life.

Will, Crosby and Andy make the SS Andy, with Lego Andy steering a boat.

Jordin, Chelle and Stella build a car-melon sparks, to represent their love of chameleons and Jordin.

Ravi, Hudson and Vincent have an animals out of control theme, which combines the boys’ love of taekwondo and the show Animal Control, which stars Ravi.

Ajay, Zak and Alison build a delivery truck, where Alison gives the boys their favorite things…and a treat for Alison too!

All the while, the brickmasters walk around and offer advice and commentary, with Boone explaining different ways to make the build work better.

The kids LOVE making Lego versions of their celebrities and the celebrities love seeing it happen.

Andy dresses as a host double for Kelly.

STOP THE CLOCK! IT IS TWIST TIME! It is time for an ice cream break! Kelly brings ice cream treats for everyone, even though it might get sticky, or so Amy thinks.

Ravi, Vincent and Hudson worry about their build not being up to par with the others…and then the roof falls off! Poor Vincent is crying, so Boone and Amy comfort him and hug him. Boone tells him the same thing happened to him and Mark during his season and everything was okay in the end. They sing to him and make him feel better.

Ravi says they are a team and will stick together.

Zoe, Max and Porsha struggle with getting Lego Porsha more secure.

Alison also has a piece of their build break.

Boone sings to everyone.

Before long, time is up and the teams present their builds. The judges give the pros and cons of each one as they are tested out.

The top two teams are Stella, Chelle and Jordin and Ajay, Zak and Alison, with Stella, Chelle and Jordin winning the challenge.

Will, Crosby and Andy and Max, Zoe and Porsha are in the bottom two, with Max, Zoe and Porsha going home….with 10,000 Lego bricks each.

Everyone hugs and Porsha tells them that they are always winners.