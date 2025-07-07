Kelly Osbourne to Host Lego Masters Jr

JUNIOR LEGO ENTHUSIASTS WILL BE PAIRED WITH CELEBRITIES INCLUDING

RAVI V. PATEL, ANDY RICHTER, JORDIN SPARKS, ALISON SWEENEY AND PORSHA WILLIAMS

MEET THE FIVE TEAMS BELOW:

Will & Crosby Paired with Andy Richter Relationship: Neighbors and Best Friends Ages: 13 (Will) & 13 (Crosby) Hometown: Minneapolis, WI Stella & Chelle Paired with Jordin Sparks Relationship: Best Friends Ages: 12 (Stella) & 14 (Chelle) Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK (Stella) and Dallas, TX (Chelle) Max & Zoe Paired with Porsha Williams Relationship: Siblings Ages: 9 (Max) & 13 (Zoe) Hometown: Greenville, SC Ajay & Zak Paired with Alison Sweeney Relationship: Brothers Ages: 13 (Ajay) & Zak (11) Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA

Vincent & Hudson Paired with Ravi V. Patel Relationship: Friends Ages: 9 (Vincent) & 11 (Hudson) Hometown: Portland, OR

About LEGO® Masters Jr. (Four-Week Special Event Series Airing Mondays 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT):

FOX builds on highly successful LEGO® Masters franchise with all-new unscripted competition series LEGO Masters Jr., hosted by television personality Kelly Osbourne with celebrity contestants including Ravi V. Patel, Andy Richter, Jordin Sparks, Alison Sweeney and Porsha Williams. Amy Corbett and Boone Langston (season one finalist and LEGO designer) join the special asBrickmasters and judges. Based on the hit competition series LEGO Masters, LEGO MastersJr. brings imagination, design and creativity to life when junior LEGO enthusiasts (ages 9-17) are paired with a celebrity partner as they go head-to-head with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. The teams will compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builder. In each episode, the junior builders and their celebrity teammate will work to impress the judges with their incredible creationsand then, during the finale, the top teams will face off to win the ultimate LEGO trophy, a $50,000 grand prize and the prestigious title of LEGO Masters Jr.LEGO Masters Jr. launches Monday, August 18 at 8:00 PM PT/ET and streams the next day on Hulu.

LEGO Masters Jr. is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment, under license from the LEGO Group. Executive Producers include Pip Wells; Sharon Levy and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the LEGO Group.

