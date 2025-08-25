BREAKING NEWS FROM FREEFORM’S TCA PRESENTATION

At today’s Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, Freeform showcased their continued commitment to inclusivity and authentic storytelling with a panel titled “Freeform’s Youth Movement,” dedicated to highlighting the power of young adult programming. “At Freeform, our shows are uncompromising and bullish on what’s possible when young adults are empowered to be themselves and share their voice about the things that define them and their generation,” said Tom Ascheim, president, Freeform.

Below are several network announcements with additional news to break during the panel.

JUNIOR YEAR IS ON—‘GROWN-ISH’ PICKED UP FOR SEASON 3

Avoiding a sophomore slump, critically acclaimed series “grown-ish” has been picked up for a third season on Freeform. Starring Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat and Deon Cole; the series is a contemporary take on the issues that students face in the world of higher education.

Currently airing its second season on WEDNESDAYS at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT on Freeform, the sophomore year of “grown-ish” follows Zoey and her friends as they return to CalU with confidence and swagger. Learning from the ups and downs of their freshman year, they all think they’ve got their second year on lock, but quickly realize that they’re not as grown as they think.

Freeform’s “grown-ish” is produced by ABC Signature Studios and executive produced by Kenya Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins.

Season to date, “grown-ish” ranks as the No. 1 comedy on cable among Women 18-49 and Females 12-34. “grown-ish” also ranks among this season’s Top 3 cable comedies with Women 18-34 (No. 2), Adults 18-34 (No. 3) and Persons 12-34 (No. 3).

FREEFORM RELEASES CAST PHOTO FROM NEW SERIES ‘PARTY OF FIVE’

Executive producers and cast from the recently picked-up to series “Party of Five” attended a panel at today’s Freeform Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour session, giving a first look at the new series.

From Sony Pictures Television, the reboot will follow the five Acosta children (fka Buendias) as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico. The series stars Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado and Elle Paris Legaspi. The new iteration of “Party of Five” is created by Keyser and Lippman, who also serve as executive producers and writers. Rodrigo Garcia also serves as executive producer and directed the pilot. Michal Zebede serves as co-executive producer and writer.

‘MARVEL’S CLOAK & DAGGER‘ ANNOUNCES TWO HOUR

SEASON PREMIERE SET FOR APRIL 4

Critically acclaimed series “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” is the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph)—two teenagers from very different backgrounds who find themselves burdened and awakened to newly acquired superpowers, which are mysteriously linked to one another. The only constants in their lives are danger and each other. Tandy can emit light daggers and Tyrone has the ability to control the power of darkness. They quickly learn they are better together than apart.

Premiering on THURSDAY, APRIL 4, at 8:00 pm EST/PST with a two-hour episode, season two turns the heat up on our young heroes as Tyrone and Tandy try to find their place as more active heroes in this world. As they learn and grow emotionally, so will their skills. In season one, we saw Tandy and Ty dip their toes into the world of hopes and fears; this season, they will dive deeper into this metaphysical pool. With enhanced powers and a decision to make about the type of heroes they want to be, they make the choice to run into the danger, head first. They tackle a heartless vigilante and uncover an evil that’s been preying on the young women of the city, as the show takes on more serious topics like gang violence and human trafficking.

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” stars Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Emma Lahana, Gloria Reuben, Andrea Roth and J.D. Evermore. The series is executive produced by showrunner Joe Pokaski (“Underground,” “Marvel’s Daredevil”) and Marvel’s Head of Television Jeph Loeb (Marvel’s The Punisher,” “Marvel’s Jessica Jones”). Itis co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios.

YOUR FAVORITE TRIO RETURNS FOR SEASON THREE OF ‘THE BOLD TYPE’

ON TUESDAY, APRIL 9

The latest headline from Scarlet Magazine—“The Bold Type” returns for season three on TUESDAY, APRIL 9, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST. Picking up right after the heartbreak, romance and uncertainty from the season two finale in Paris, “The Bold Type” is back in New York City where Jane, Kat and Sutton are all dealing with the aftermath of some major decisions. Meanwhile, Scarlet Magazine is undergoing some changes, with new staffers brought on board who bound to ruffle some feathers.

Throughout season three, the trio will continue to push the boundaries of what it means to be young womenjuggling careers and love lives while embracing their identities. The series also continues to explore important issues, both political and personal, such as workplace harassment, female reproductive rights, data hacking andracial profiling, among others.

“The Bold Type” stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward, Stephen Conrad Moore, Nikohl Boosheri and Melora Hardin as Jacqueline Carlyle. Season three of “The Bold Type” is executive produced by Amanda Lasher, Joanna Coles, Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad, Matt McGuinness, Becky Hartman Edwards and Victor Nelli Jr. Holly Whidden serves as co-executive producer. The series is a co-production between Freeform and Universal Television.

FREEFORM CASTS JORDIN SPARKS, MATT SHIVELY AND BROOKS BRANTLY

FOR NEW SERIES, ‘BESTIES’ (WORKING TITLE)

Today, Freeform announced that Jordin Sparks (“Sparkle”), Matt Shively (“The Real O’Neals”) and newcomer Brooks Brantly have been cast in the highly anticipated new comedy series “Besties” (working title). Sparks will play Becca; an ambitious overachiever from a hard-working, conservative African-American family, who learns that her birth mother is actually white. Shively will portray Matt, a former athlete and current bar manager, who can’t completely let go of his glory days. Brantly will portray Becca’s brother Todd, a mama’s boy who still lives in their parent’s basement. Set in Los Angeles, the series will follow Becca and her newly discovered half-sister Jesi, as they’re thrown into each other’s lives by an online genetics test and have to figure out how to go from strangers to sisters. Ranada Shepard, Casey Johnson and David Windsor serve as creators and executive producers. Kenya Barris also serves as executive producer. “Besties” is produced by ABC Signature Studios.

