Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/9/2024

-Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular is BACK!

-Christine from season 3, Corey from season 1, Stephen from season 2 and Aaron in season 1 are all back to compete.

-Christine is paired with Eric McCormack.

-Stephen is with Lil Rey Howrey.

-Corey is with Sophia Bush.

-Aaron is with Holly Robinson Peete.

-The theme is Home Alone! The challenge has them building ‘wildly imaginative’ booby traps that will make Macaulay Culkin proud and get everyone in the holiday spirit.

-Aaron (who now works for the Lego company) and Holly make a Christmas/Hannukah/Kwanzaa themed build with corresponding booby traps, including stairs turning into a slide.

-Eric and Christine use Christmas trees and gifts for their booby traps. Their theme is sabotage. They jokingly sabotage Aaron and Holly’s build by adding spiders to it.

-Holly retaliates by giving them a low-calorie sweet potato pie Lego.

-Will hides and replaces himself with a cardboard cutout.

-Lil Rel and Stephen channel their inner Kevin McCallister by using snowmen, Christmas trees and Christmas lights for booby traps with cackling playing in the background. There is also a comedy club on the top floor.

-Sophia is raising money for GLSEN, who are starting a library to help LGBTQ youth.

-Corey and Sophia’s theme is selling the house. A teddy bear, gift box and spinning tree will be used for the booby traps.

-Lil Rel and Stephen run into issues with one of their traps and might not have enough time to fix it.

-Will channels his own inner Kevin by reenacting the movie, Lego Masters style. When Jamie and Amy return, they explain how they want to see the focus on the booby traps. They also share their thoughts on each team’s build and how they think they can improve.

-Lil Rey is competing for his friend’s charity, which helps feed the homeless.

-Holly loves learning from Stephen and how creative he is with the traps.

-Eric and Christine quip that they have moved on to mental sabotage, which they claim is causing the problems the other teams are having. However, it comes to bite them when their roof collapses with only an hour to spare.

-Will tells them there is one hour left….and to keep the change, you filthy animals.

-Eric and Christine finally fix their roof and move on to working their traps. They also have a lot more building to do.

-Sophia and Corey have their basement in the wrong direction and as they try and fix it, the roof collapses.

-Every team seems to struggle with their roofs. They all only have two minutes to spare to get it together.

-Eric and Christine’s story is a love story gone wrong as Mick the Brick hunts Christine down. They set traps for him in order to stay safe. The judges like the build but think the traps could have had more impact.

-Sophia and Corey do an open house that is robbed by the Wet Bandits. They have a spinning Christmas tree and a trap door trapping them. The judges like it but wish they could have seen it better.

-Holly and Aaron have a diverse and inclusive holiday celebration interrupted by the Wet Bandits. They are attacked with a sliding staircase, Lego bricks for them to step on and sweet potato pie that will lead to them getting trapped in a box. The judges think it is fun and compelling.

-Lil Rel and Stephen have a festive house with a comedy club and speakers on each floor. They heckle the Wet Bandits and trap them with doors, snowmen, a spinning Christmas tree and a sticky door….all while Lil Rell continues to heckle them. The final booby trap is a tangle of Christmas lights.

-The top two builds belong to Lil Rel and Stephen and Holly and Aaron.

-The winner is…..Lil Rel and Stephen. Lil Rel will get $10,000 for I Love My Neighbor.

Challenge 2:

-The teams will now need to create a new leader for Santa’s sleigh. The builds will need to be big, good looking and strong with storytelling and imagination…..and it will have to be on a floating brick.

-Corey and Sophia want to do a seahorse with a Greek mythology theme.

-Holly and Aaron do a gingerbread eagle with Christmas candies and gravity defying wings. The eagle represents her husband Rodney, who was a Philadelphia Eagle.

-Eric and Christine do a giant version of Eric on skis with a taco on his back to represent Christine….whose nickname is Tacos.

-Lil Rel and Stephen build Lisa the Lightening Bug in a Christmas sweater and Santa hat.

-Holly is playing for the HollyRod Foundation, which she founded with her husband. They work with Parkinsons patients and people with autism. Her son, who has autism. now works for the Dodgers!

-Eric and Christine’s build keeps falling apart.

-Eric is playing for Project Angel Food, which provides food for people who cannot get it.

-Corey and Sophia add a rocket to their seahorse.

-Eric jokingly spies on everyone.

-Everyone continues to build as elves walk around, helping and trying to peek at the gifts.

-Holly and Aaron struggle with their balance, so they try and fix it, but may not have enough time to do so.

-Eric jokes about making Lego Eric as true to life as possible, including his rear end.

-Time is running out as the teams try and get their builds finished with as little problems as possible.

-Lil Rey and Stephen show off their build with Lisa the Lightening Bug saving Christmas after the reindeer strike. Her backside glows to help guide the way and make the children happy. The judges like it, but want it to be a bit more evenly built.

-Holly and Aaron’s gingerbread eagle offered to fly Santa around the world. He is covered in candy and Christmas lights so everyone knows he is on his way. The judges think it is cute, but work on the details of the wing bottoms to bring it next level.

-Sophia and Corey show off Leroy the Seahorse, who got the call to help Santa. He is used to swimming in the sea, so Santa gave him a rocket to fly. The judges love the form and personality of the build, but it could have used more color.

-Eric and Christine show off….Eric in Lego form, which leads to jokes and giggles. He gets on hands and knees to help Santa with the help of a taco jetpack, all while making jokes about his ass. The judges love the color and detail of the build, but wish they could have used a different Lego on the chin and neck to make it look a bit softer.

-Holly and Aaron and Eric and Christine are in the top two, with Holly and Aaron winning money for her charity.