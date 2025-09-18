Dancing With The Stars: Season 28 Cast Revealed
Originally posted on August 21, 2019 @ 8:45 am
Today is the big day for Dancing With The Stars on ABC. They have just released the cast for season 28. They have an Office star, basketball player and someone here for the right reasons. Hmmm….we also won’t find out who gets which pro until the premiere on September 16.
Without further ado, here we go!
Karamo Brown—Queer Eye star
Hannah Brown—Reigning Bachelorette
Lauren Alaina—American Idol alum/singer
James Van der Beek—Dawson’s Creek star
Ray Lewis—NFL legend (Baltimore Ravens)
Kate Flannery—Office star
Ally Brooke—Fifth Harmony singer
Lamar Odom—Basketball star/Reality star
Kel Mitchell—Kenan and Kel star
Sean Spicer—Former White House press secretary
Christie Brinkley—former supermodel
Mary Wilson—Supremes star
Tune in Monday September 16th for the premiere episode!