Dancing With The Stars: Season 28 Cast Revealed

Today is the big day for Dancing With The Stars on ABC. They have just released the cast for season 28. They have an Office star, basketball player and someone here for the right reasons. Hmmm….we also won’t find out who gets which pro until the premiere on September 16.

Without further ado, here we go!

Karamo Brown—Queer Eye star

Hannah Brown—Reigning Bachelorette

Lauren Alaina—American Idol alum/singer

James Van der Beek—Dawson’s Creek star

Ray Lewis—NFL legend (Baltimore Ravens)

Kate Flannery—Office star

Ally Brooke—Fifth Harmony singer

Lamar Odom—Basketball star/Reality star

Kel Mitchell—Kenan and Kel star

Sean Spicer—Former White House press secretary

Christie Brinkley—former supermodel

Mary Wilson—Supremes star

Tune in Monday September 16th for the premiere episode!