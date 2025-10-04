The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for Dismissed

Lisa is preparing for another event for Vida Tequila with several celebrities, all the while complaining about the other ladies. She thinks that none of them understand what she is doing and why she has so many lawyers for her line of work.

She also is planning an event with the ladies, but only wants some of them for the first part and then will invite the others to the second part. Wouldn’t it be easier to do two events?

Bronwyn and Todd having lunch together is sweet, but hearing her talk about putting her father in a nursing home is so sad. It is so amazing Todd is giving her so much support and helping out her parents.

Todd wants Bronwyn to let things with Lisa go and ignore her, but Bronwyn doesn’t think that is possible.

Angie being so close to her father and helping him with his garden is so sweet. I also love how they have such an open, honest relationship and how he can talk to her about his past, allowing her to put things into perspective.

Bronwyn and her mom seem to have a tense relationship, and it is so sad since they are dealing with Bronwyn’s dad’s dementia. Hearing them talk about the dementia and the impact it has on their lives makes me so sad. It is even sadder that Bronwyn’s mom is so cruel to her and throws all her past mistakes in her face.

Heather is working on the new chapter of her life, and I love that for her.

Angie is getting her Greek citizenship and is sad that Elektra isn’t happier about it.

The shooting scene prior to the lunch where Lisa plans to ‘blow things up’ is….a choice. Everyone knows this is going to be a disaster.

Angie’s pink confessional dress reminds me of the dress Rachel wore for Barry and Mindy’s wedding on Friends.

The lunch has posters of her lawsuits blurred, stamped with DISMISSED labels and other photoshopped things. Mary remains confused, Heather thinks it is giving science fair and Lisa makes the entire thing about herself so she can call everyone out for doubting her. She then tells them all that this is none of their business.

That being said, none of these women are buying what she is selling.

Lisa and Bronwyn get into it over the debacle at Amy’s party and it turns into a huge fight between everyone….with Lisa shutting everyone down when they try to question her about anything.

The women keep fighting over brow girls and Jared Osmond as the poor waitress tries to get their food order. I hope they left her a big tip.

Now Britani and Meredith are fighting over Meredith not using her law expertise to help Lisa. Mary calls Meredith out, causing yet another fight while Whitney and Lisa fight over TikTok trolls and their businesses.

Whitney storms out.

More next week, stay tuned.