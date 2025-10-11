ICYMI: SNL with Brad Pitt

October 11, 2025 Sammi Turano TV Shows 0

Brad Pitt
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Brad Pitt poses at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage )

Originally posted on April 27, 2020 @ 1:18 am

“Saturday Night Live” returned for another live At-Home episode this past weekend. The episode featured a surprise cold open featuring Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci (the casting of Dr. Fauci’s dreams) with a powerful shout out to the doctor and heroes on the front lines.

The social distancing episode included a quarantine edition of “What Up with That,” “Stuck in the House” music video with Pete Davidson and Adam Sandler, “Big Papi” Cooking show, quarantine grocery store and Airbnb ads, a new Weekend Update Home Edition, special performance by Miley Cyrus, and more.

 

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Masterchef Junior Sneak Peek 4/30/19
  2. The Handmaid’s Tale Exclusive Trailer Revealed
  3. Veronica Mars Trailer Released by Hulu
  4. Gone Preview 5/1/19
See also  The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards Air Tonight
About Sammi Turano 7409 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*