Diane Keaton Passes Away at 79

October 11, 2025 Sammi Turano Celebrity Death 0

Sad news for Hollywood this afternoon. Legendary actress Diane Keaton, known for her roles in The First Wives Club and the Father of the Bride franchise, has died. She was 79 years old.

 

According to People Magazine, Diane died in California. No other details were available about her death as of press time.

 

In addition to the aforementioned projects, Diane also appeared in Annie Hall, The Godfather franchise, Something’s Gotta Give, Marvin’s Room, Mad Money and many others during her decades long career.

 

She is survived by her children Dexter and Duke.

 

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.

