Investigation Discovery Killer Bods Update

Investigation Discovery just updated information on its show Killer Bods, set to air in January 2020.

Episodes in KILLER BODS include:

FIT FOR MURDER – premieres Wednesday, January 1st at 8/7ct

Obsessed with his mistress, a hard-bodied security specialist plots to murder his wife. But his scheme, masterminded by the unlikeliest of conspirators, takes a sudden and deadly twist.

PRIDE AND PAYBACK – premieres Saturday, January 4th at 9/8ct

Abeku Wilson loved his job at the trendy Equinox gym. He worked around fitness instructors, fitness enthusiasts, and the best of the best in the physique world. But when competition between trainers reached a fever pitch, tempers exploded. What happens next gives a whole new meaning to “feeling the burn.”BLOOD, SWEAT AND TEARS – premieres Saturday, January 4th at 10/9ct

Couples who sweat together, stay together – or at least that’s what we’ve been told. Lateisha Jandreau met her husband Paul Jandreau at the gym, and they quickly bonded over their mutual love of fitness. But after a whirlwind romance and a quick marriage, one of them is found dead, leading to the question – does the other half of the couple have a killer physique AND a killer instinct?