Sammi’s Favorite Things: Annie The Brave

Need some cute, fun clothes for the little girl in your life? Look no further than Annie The Brave! This line of clothing is not only adorable, but is perfect. For the girl who wants to stand out.

The clothing line was founded by a mom whose daughter wanted to dress like a scientist. When she could not find one, she decided to make one on her own. This led to a very happy daughter and a clothing line that makes girls feel beautiful and smart. I am excited to gift this line to my goddaughter and other young girls in my life.

More info:

Whether the little girl in your life wants to be a mermaid, doctor, pilot, or a paleontologist, there’s something for her. The seven STEM-inspired dresses are designed by Chelsea Coulston to instill bravery in little girls. Annie The Brave strives to help them embrace their inner love for STEM and show it off externally.