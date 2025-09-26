Sammi’s Favorite Things: Harry Potter Spellcaster Game

Do you need a new game for your game night? Enter the new Harry Potter Spellcaster game! Guaranteed to make your game nights magical, it can be enjoyed whether you are a Hufflepuff or a Slytherin.

More information below:

Game Specs

There are Spell cards and Guessing cards that mirror each other. The Spellcaster draws a card, keeping it hidden from view. Using the wand, they follow the spell drawn out on the card. When a player guesses right, the Spellcaster keeps their Spell card!

The first person who points at the correct Guessing card wins the Guessing card and becomes the next Spellcaster.

Whoever collects the most total cards (Spell and Guess cards combined) is the winner!

For 3-8 players, ages 6 and up.

Amazon and Walmart.