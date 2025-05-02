ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 8/10/2022
Sammi Turano

Originally posted on August 11, 2022 @ 9:47 pm

  • PK saying his teeth aren’t lucky because he got a DUI is….disturbing.
  • I am glad Dorit is doing charity work for Homeless Not Toothless and got her own dentist involved to help.
  • This is a kitchen sink outfit….that made me laugh way too hard.
  • Crystal looks really pretty in this scene with Sutton at the store.
  • Seeing Crystal break down and talk about her eating disorder is so heartbreaking, but by talking about it, she can help so many people.
  • There is something so cute and sweet about Asher and Diana.
  • Stretch coach sounds like a job title they would use on The Bachelor franchise.
  • And I dazzle….and I stretch…..::sung and danced like Shawn Spencer::
  • Ladies, Dongs Unlimited is a whole different kind of website/business.
  • Erika seems to be in such denial about her drinking…..I truly hope she is going to be okay.
  • I actually think the black on black with a gold tie would look amazing.
  • The black and gold party looks more like a high school prom or a Pittsburgh Steelers appreciation banquet.
  • Dwight is a former friend of Ken and LVP, just in case that wasn’t clear.
  • The Mauricio/PK bromance is such goals. Between the belt gift and the best dressed vote, I am howling!
  • Of course Kyle is bringing up the Sutton/Rinna debacle at dinner….I am glad Sutton tried to shut it down….but Kyle keeps asking everyone what happened.
  • ‘Rinna, I wasn’t even there, but I know you said the word  fuck.’ Mauricio is always on point.
  • A public apology? Why doesn’t Rinna just make Sutton hire a blimp and write it in the sky and then make an apology in blood?
  • Melissa Ethridge! I loved her music growing up.
  • Garcelle is right, Melissa probably heard everything and it is not a good look.
  • ‘You can continue arguing now!’ PK is hysterical.
  • Rinna crying like this….her breakdown….I can’t even imagine….
  • More next week, stay tuned.
