ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 9/7/2022
Originally posted on September 12, 2022 @ 3:59 pm
- So….Rinna is saying Diana was out of control, but justified her raging because she was hurt over….what exactly?
- Sutton is good one on one, but not in groups…..maybe because people in the group are rude to her, for example calling her the C word?
- Rinna saying Sutton is acting like she is in high school is the pot calling the kettle black. In fact any of these women accusing anyone of acting like they are in high school is also the pot calling the kettle black.
- Kyle, it is Instagram….get over it. People unfollow people all the time. She is way too upset over this stuff.
- Why is Kyle so upset that Kathy wanted hangers for her stuff? It isn’t like she was demanding she iron her clothes or dress her.
- Dorit going to the hotel with Diana in the middle of the night was….really random.
- I am so sick of Diana not taking accountability for her words and actions. Even if you don’t like Sutton, there is no excuse for using that word. She should at the very least apologize.
- Garcelle wanting to call an Uber on the way back from snow mobiling is hilarious.
- Erika made a lot of sense in how she explained how things can be perceived when you say certain things.
- I agree with Garcelle, I wouldn’t want to talk to Diana either.
- Sutton and Erika seem like the kind of people who are so alike in certain ways, like Garcelle said, so it seems like they should get along, but for those same reasons they butt heads.
- Dorit’s kids are sooooo cute, I cannot take it!
- The women may have gotten along while doing the ski mobiling, but it is not going to last once Erika finds out that Garcelle and Crystal are talking about her and Earring Gate.
- I can see why Garcelle is getting annoyed with Erika with her bragging when there are victims, but she shouldn’t have brought this up at dinner.
- …don’t see what’s wrong with Kathy’s bag? I agree, why would she bring something so fancy on vacation?
- It is kind of rude of them not to even try Kathy’s tequila.
- Seeing the women on edibles was….interesting.
- Erika’s melt down and attack on Crystal is only making her look worse….all Crystal said is that she cared about the victims and wanted Erika to do what is right.
- I am shocked that everyone is finally calling Erika out for her behavior.
- Did Kathy just tell Kyle to watch her mouth?
- Rinna pulling Erika out of the room was actually really smart.
- More next week, stay tuned.
