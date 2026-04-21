Will Trent Recap for Our Last Dance

Will Trent on ABC opens with Will next to Amanda’s body as Angie, Faith, Franklin and Ormewood join him, hugging. crying and telling him they need to take her away.

A GBI agent questions Will, who tells her that she was on her back and her name is Amanda Wagner. He then zips up the body bag as the others carry her body into the ambulance and pray.

Back at the station, everyone is in a catatonic state. Faith’s mom Evelyn is there and hugs her daughter, while Caroline cries, vowing to help Will find out what happened leading up to her death.

Bill tries to go into Amanda’s office, but Will begins screaming at him until Evelyn tells him to stop. Bill says he is sorry for their loss and he plans on helping them out.

Evelyn tells Will Amanda was working on a new angle on the case and planned on looping them in. Caroline continues to look into what Amanda was doing.

Angie fills Will in on what she knows and says someone dumped a possible body the night before. There is also a BOLO for the bartender and Adelaide.

Amanda’s undercover car is found and searched by Will and Faith. They find two matcha cups and think she was on a stakeout.

Faith and Ormewood join them. As Faith talks to them, Will tries to put the pieces together as to what happened the day before. he finds a broken pair of glasses and thinks they are in the area where Amanda was killed. They all check out the storage area where they believe Antonio was being held…and infer he was there recently based on the cold food left behind.

Will finds a man who says Antonio will be dead soon, just like Amanda. He begins to beat him up until the guys pull him back.

Pete and Evelyn look at Amanda’s body and infer it was a two-person, violent attack. She tried fought back by not only getting DNA under her nails, but also his fingertip she bit off. It belongs to a man named Stephen, who is a school teacher.

Pete gives Evelyn a few minutes to talk to Amanda alone.

Faith yells at Will for beating up the bartender and calls him a disgrace. Franklin traces the food found back to Fresh Food Town and sends Will and Ormewood to look into it. He and Faith go to look into the teacher who killed Amanda.

Ormewood gives Will a stern pep talk on their way to the store when Angie calls to say the bartender was killed in the hospital bed. Stephen the teacher was found dead in the trunk of his car.

At that moment, there is a shooting at the store…..where a guy named Alexander is taken in and questioned by Will. He is reluctant to talk at first, but eventually agrees to give Will the name of Adelaide’s acolytes.

One by one, they are arrested and their pasts are looked into, trying to see how they are connected to Adelaide.

Jeremy calls Faith to check in and promises to come home. Faith cries as soon as she hangs up.

Franklin and Faith discover that Ulster claimed bankruptcy at the time he was arrested, but a lawyer was able to liquidate his assets prior to his death….which is what Adelaide was after….leading Franklin to connect it all to Janice-Theresa the influencer and former girlfriend of Ulster.

After some back and forth between the two of them, Janice Theresa admits she talked to Adelaide. He promises her she can still be a prison influencer if she gives up Adelaide’s location.

Will accosts Adelaide while Faith, Franklin and Ormewood keep eyes on her….all while arguing over the color of her coat.

Adeliade herself says she can prove Antonio is still alive. She shows him a live feed of him suffering on a burner phone….which she destroys. She then tells him to kill himself to keep Antonio alive or she will kill herself and Antonio will never be found.

Will is done with her games, so she takes out a gun to shoot herself. He tries to talk her down and as a frisbee lands by her feet, he is able to take the gun which goes off. People begin running as Faith goes to arrest her…..only for her to get shot. Will demands that she tell him where Antonio is as she dies.

Angie, Will and Faith trace Antonio to an abandoned train yard…..and it there is a mad dash to save him.

Will is finally able to rescue Antonio and the two tearfully hug.

Antonio is in the hospital and Will visits to tell him he booked him a first-class ticket back to the island under protection. They share a sweet bonding moment as they say goodbye.

Everyone gathers at the bar, where they celebrate Amanda’s life. Even Nico and Betty are there! There are toasts and speeches as everyone cries and remembers the legend that was Amanda Wagner.

Only Will isn’t there since he is alone, grieving in his own way at the station.

More next week, stay tuned.