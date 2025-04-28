ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 7/20/22

Chef Tiffany is in the house for a fusion challenge!

This is a huge challenge for most people since they have to choose different countries as inspiration for their Southern fusion dishes.

Poor Shayne has Ethiopian food……and has no idea how to cook said dish.

It seems like everyone is trying to be creative when it comes to cooking tonight, especially if they have no clue how to make food from that particular country.

Bowen was so focused on flavors that he almost forgot to cook his lamb! He is going to have to hustle now.

Dara’s jambalaya and filets sound so delicious.

Poor Bowen is struggling and in tears, I just want to hug him.

Derrick’s General Tso’s chicken and waffles sounds so delicious.

Poor Shayne’s food is now burning….poor kid. He is really struggling tonight.

Now Christian’s chicken isn’t temping properly….I hope it ends up working for him.

Seeing the judges going around and tasting each dish always makes me so nervous.

The top 3:

Shelly: Mustard fried catfish influenced by Spain—it is delicious, simple and elegant.

Emily: Crispy chicken thigh influenced by Thailand—it is exceptional and nailed the fusion elements.

Christian: Jerk fried chicken influenced by Jamaica—it is succulent and delicious.

Christian wins immunity!

The bottom 3:

Bowen: Rack of lamb influenced by Israel–the lamb is butchered and badly executed, but still tasted good.

Shayne: Chicken fried steak influenced by Ethiopia–it is a mess and lacks flavor and execution.

Bri: Grilled shrimp summer rolls influenced by Vietnam–it tastes okay, but the flavors don’t go together.

As an aside, Shayne comforting Bowen was so sweet.

Shayne is eliminated. Everyone hugging him was beautiful, as were the words of wisdom from the judges.