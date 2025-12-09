The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 12/9/2025

Angie is taking everyone to Greece with her father and aunt. Heather and Mary meet them and learn the language, which is wonderful. They may ask for some interesting phrases, but they also seem to respect the culture.

Lisa is bringing 60 Chanel bags with her on the trip? Versace ‘sounds Italian but feels Greek?’ What the heck? Also, I don’t even own 60 purses, let along 60 Chanel bags. I invest in good bags, sure, but not 60 of them!

The ladies want Nikos the driver to find them men….at least Heather does.

Whitney is still mad at Bronwyn, but is letting it go for now….or not?

The ladies are greeted with dinner and sangria….and do a toast.

Angie talks about her eye pad surgery with chopstick like equipment….and now Bronwyn will not eat lo mien the same way again….and now I want lo mien.

Heather got a Cartier watch even though Lisa has one….and Lisa accused Angie of copying her. She also got one for Whitney and Mary is in the land of ‘I don’t care.’

Now Angie and Lisa are having a pissing contest on who can afford what and who is copying whom.

The women toast each other again…and I can’t even with any of them.

Lisa has a woman come over every day to do her makeup….and has someone come over to do her makeup today at the villa. You know, because she has glam all around the world.

Mary is judging people’s bucket faces by how they look in hats.

The food they are eating looks delicious.

Questioning Bronwyn about whether or not she has an open marriage and her life with Todd is in poor taste…..and causes a lot of tension at the table.

Heather complains to Mary about Meredith making her feel dismissed in conversations, so Mary tells her to say this to Meredith’s face.

Lisa arrives late for the shopping trip because she was in glam…..or channeling Dorit. I heard it both ways. Angie is sad she missed out, but Lisa thinks she did what was best by getting me time.

Seeing the emotion from the ladies when they see the view in Greece is so beautiful…..it reminds me of when I was in Paris and saw the Eiffel Tower.

Meredith gives Heather a peace offering gift….which makes her feel some kind of way. This causes issues since Heather opened it in front of everyone and leads to a fight.

The ladies get blankets with dinner to stay warm. Lisa complains about mosquitoes.

Lisa jumps into the fight between Meredith and Heather, and it causes even more issues. Then she brings up her own issues with Heather and turns on the tears.

Whitney then says Meredith is the problem right now and it all started with Plane-Gate, which Britani doesn’t even care about anymore.

Meredith storms off and Heather thinks she never should have said anything at all.

More next week, stay tuned!