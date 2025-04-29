America’s Most Wanted Missing Persons Recap for 4/28/2025

The premiere of America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons on Fox opens with Harris Faulkner introducing her correspondents Derrick Levasseur, Elizabeth Smart, Payne Lindsay and Callahan Walsh. They are all advocates who are determined to bring home missing children.

CASE 1:

Sebastian Rogers was fifteen when he went missing. His mom said goodnight to him and never saw him again.

His mom Katie, stepdad Chris and dad Seth remember him as a kid who loved life.

On February 25th, 2024, Katie and Sebastian went out to dinner at Texas Roadhouse. When he went to bed, he was roughhousing, so she told him to knock it off and go to sleep.

The next day, he was missing, so Katie, Seth and Chris went to look for him and got authorities to help.

Video also shows people outside the house that night and media also got wind of the story, coming up with their own theories.

His loved ones just want him to come home. It has been a year and not many clues as to what happened.

Payne thinks someone convinced him to leave, maybe a friend to him and not to someone else.

Sebastian is also on the autism spectrum and always wore his socks and shoes after an incident with fire ants.

Elizabeth, Callahan and Derrick believe someone could have taken him, possibly the way Elizabeth was taken.

Derrick also wonders if the roughhousing could have been him being kidnapped despite him answering. He also wonders if he wandered off and was taken then.

Surveillance shows flashlights and footprints, making them wonder if foul play could be involved. His favorite flashlight was also missing.

Sebastian is five foot five, wears glasses, is 120 lbs and is not comfortable with strangers. People are encouraged to call in with any tips.

There is a $50,000 reward for his return.

CASE 2:

Daniel Robinson went missing in the Arizona desert in 2021. Payne went into the field to search for answers. He even was in contact with Daniel’s father David via his podcast.

He was last seen on June 23, 2021. His family knew he would not go anywhere without saying anything.

His vehicle was missing at the time he disappeared.

He worked as a geologist and was in the Buckeye area working when he disappeared. He was tyring to see if there was enough water for a housing development.

The last person to see him was his coworker Ken.

There was no history of mental illness, so it was inferred by Payne that he maybe saw something he shouldn’t have.

His damaged Jeep was recovered on the property of Brandon Shelton, who reported it as soon as it was found. It wasn’t there until July 19th, which everyone found strange. There was no trace DNA found, but several bottles of water were, making them wonder why he didn’t take one if he were going to walk.

Another thing they found strange was that the vehicle seemed to be planted there on or around the 19th. His clothes were also found at the scene and the car was on its side.

Payne says there was a black box in the car. He looks into it with the help of Jeff McGrath, who says a collision happened prior to it ending up at the ravine where Brandon found it. He says the damage could not have happened there and someone crashed it before.

A text on his phone shows that he was talking to a woman saying that he may or may not see her again and making it clear that there were feelings involved. It says ‘the world can get better, but I’ll have to take all the time I can or we can, whatever to name it. I’ll either see you again or never see you again.’

This is no longer a criminal investigation and David was given Daniel’s personal items.

Daniel’s computer was accessed after he went missing.

David still has a hard time going through his things.

The vehicle was driven 11 miles after the airbag went off and the person driving was wearing a seatbelt. The ignition was also tried 46 times after the airbag went off as well.

Other body remains were around the scene, none of which belonged to Daniel.

Derrick, Payne and Elizabeth think the case should still be investigated and hope this will keep the story alive.

Daniel is five foot six, 165 lbs and is missing part of his right arm.

CASE 3:

Six people went missing on August 6th, 2023. Ma’Kayla and Malaiyah Wickerson are among those missing, along with four other people who lived with them.

According to Ma’Kayla’s mom, she had been suffering from postpartum depression and suddenly cut her off, saying the four new people in her house were her new family. She was very worried about Ma’Kayla because there were always weapons around and she was acting very differently.

On August 13th, Ma’Kayla’s mom did a wellness check on her daughter, where they found food in the microwave, clothes in the washer and dryer and the message Eye Am That Eye Am.

Further investigation shows that Rashad Jamal was the possible leader of the internet cult Ma’Kayla was thought to have joined. He was then imprisoned for an unrelated crime.

The missing people were last seen at a gas station after leaving a nearby hotel in Florissant, Missouri.

Ashton Mitchell is another one of the six missing and another child. The others are Gabrielle German, Naaman Williams and Mikayla Thompson.

Derrick explains how Rashad could have convinced him to go to Atlanta and wonders how they got there without any help.

Sarah Edmunson, who a part of the NXIVM cult, talks about her experience and how she helped take down its leader Keith Renire.

She and Elizabeth talk about the parallels in their cases to this case.

A diary of one of the missing cult members is shown and they wonder if any of the language can be decoded or help them find them….while wondering what it means.

Sarah and Elizabeth hug and bond over their experiences while they cry.

Derrick wonders how they define choice and navigate this situation. Sarah explains that they need to think about if this is why that signed up for.

There is a warrant for Ma’Kayla’s arrest for parental kidnapping.

Naaman is said to be the key. He is five foot ten, 270 lbs and has forehead and neck tattoos and one between his eyes.

Sarah tells the cult members to reach out if they are trying to escape….and especially try to reach out to a loved one.

MISSING CHILD:

Ella Saylor is sixteen and went missing on February 23rd, 2024. She is five foot four, has brown hair, hazel eyes, weighs about 230 lbs and is from Muncie, Indiana. She may be in Indianapolis or Chicago.

More next week stay tuned.