ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Snark and Highlights for 6/15/2022
Recaps

ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Snark and Highlights for 6/15/2022

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on June 16, 2022 @ 10:24 pm

ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Snark and Highlights for 6/15/2022

  • This fashion show looks like it is going to be amazing. I am glad Chanel Ayan was able to help out using her own contacts.
  • Lesa apparently thought Chanel Ayan was two people due to the headshots.
  • I am enjoying the bond between Caroline S and Nina….they are so different, but somehow get along so well.
  • Nooooooooooooo Miss Goat ran away! I am glad they found her later, but still, that had to be scary.
  • This lunch looks so awkward….but Chanel Ayan is right, friendship and communication works both ways.
  • I never understood why these women constantly insert themselves in drama that is none of their business.
  • It is very interested learning about how the culture in Dubai is evolving and changing.
  • Sara is so inspirational in everything she does.
  • This sculpting procedure looks interesting, I am curious to see how it works and what it does.
  • I don’t think making someone laugh during a stomach sculpting procedure is the best idea in the world.
  • Sergio is apparently the big brother stepfather for Caroline S’s kids…..all righty then.
  • I hope this fashion show goes well for Lesa’s sake. I have a feeling it is going to end in a fight though.
  • Even though Caroline S says she is fine, it is obvious she is upset about not being at the show.
  • Everyone going crazy over the French fries is such a mood….and now I want fries.
  • Despite some hiccups, it looks like the show was a success!
  • More next week, stay tuned!
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Snark and Highlights for 6/22/2022
  2. ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Snark and Highlights for 7/6/2022
  3. ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Snark and Highlights for 7/13/2022
  4. ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Premiere Highlights and Snark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Additionally, the ad bar seamlessly integrates with martin’s ai blogs, providing an additional monetization opportunity.