Fun Facts About Sasha Dawe

The heart of my music is in the songwriting. The sound is created in the studio and is usually very context dependent. Meaning that we’ll start with basic guitar and vocal recordings and what comes after depends on what serves the song the best. With ‘Here I Am’ EP the sound developed into styles of folk, country, soft psychedelia with african nuances. This was a refinement towards a more eclectic sound compared to the first album ‘The Boat’ which was more of a classic singer-songwriter folk album with some experimental songs leaning into reggae and rock.

I love John Martyn right now. His style is unique and the songwriting is inspiring to me. J.J. Cale, Cat Stevens, C.W.Stoneking, Nora Brown, Mel Torme, Coldplay, Ben Howard, Jose Gonzalez, Jerry Reed, Melody Gardot, Tinariwen – These are all artists I love and often listen to.

The latest lead single is ‘Because We Forgot’ and is being released with the EP ‘Here I Am’. The songs were all written while a big change was happening in my life which required me to come back home to Namibia. ‘Because We Forgot’ is an ode to the journey of life, as well as a warm welcoming home.

The EP was written after I had moved from Berlin back to Southern Africa to help my father who had fallen ill. The EP has somehow become a reflection of that journey home. It’s about finding purpose in service and duty in heritage. Deepening the relationship with nature and finding meaning through self realisation.

A challenging part of the recording was actually the three weeks of building all the sound panels and creating the studio design. As we wanted an authentic sound that matched the theme of the project, we decided to record the initial guitars and vocals at my home in Namibia in-front of our large family wall. So we built three large sound panels that we could push around on wheels to control the sound reflections of the high ceilings of the room.

The process of making the EP was actually us living the EP. From the initial 3 weeks of recording at my home in the Namibian mountains, the month in CapeTown spent producing, to the last month of filming the videos in the desert.. The entire thing was an adventure. Specific moments like getting security guys to sing on the EP, having to flush the fuel tank of our Land Rover in Oshifo, getting to know the amazing people at Nakayale, navigating living in the crazy neighbourhood of Bookaap in Cape Town and celebrating the finalisation of the production with my two producers who went a bit wild.

There are a few new pieces that we’ve recorded which will probably only be out toward the end of the year.

Difficult to say, but there is a lot of humanity in our music. Authentic, real and transparent music can be quite disarming.

I would love to write a song with Alice Phoebe Lou; Record and Produce with Rick Rubin; Mix with Dave Pensado.

Currently we’re busy recording the EP for another Namibian artist called Sagarias Tsam who sings in an old Namibian local language.

I struggle to count the months of the year in English. I usually do it in German.