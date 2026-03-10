High Potential Recap for 3/10/2026

High Potential on ABC opens with a woman going into a massage room at a spa….where she is attacked.

Meanwhile, Morgan is getting the kids ready for the day. Elliott wants to know where his controller is while Ava feeds Chloe….and announces she got into her design class.

The victim, Dottie, was saved by her masseuse. She is unconscious but stable. Daphne is leading the case and working with Morgan, even though Dottie was Daphne’s mentor. This allows for the ladies to bond as Daphne talks about how Dottie was like surrogate mother. Daphne also says that they were fighting over whether or not Daphne should go further in her career.

The ladies question Kai the masseuse, who says he was getting a wrong delivery at the time of the attack. They think it was a distraction to get to Dottie.

It is off to the academy for questioning and investigating. There are no clues, but Morgan notices things are out of place, including books not in alphabetical order, clips on the wrong sides of papers and a general mess. They connect it to a cadet and Daphne goes all badass arresting him.

Morgan also sees a picture of Daphne and Dottie together.

Karadec and Selena watch Daphne question the suspect. Selena also fills Karadec in on Arthur’s attacker, who is a man named Eric Hayworth.

The suspect, Officer Hoff, does nothing but piss off Daphne as he flies off the handle. It is connected to him losing his gun at the Rams game. She questions him about what he was doing that morning, and she thinks that he might be telling the truth.

Dottie is awake, so the ladies come to talk. She is proud of Daphne being lead investigator, but has no idea who could have wanted her dead.

Meanwhile, Selena talks to Arthur about the attack. He is in jail for going after Eric and thinks he is special forces. They think he may be the key to finding Roman.

Hoff is cleared as a suspect.

Morgan connects another overdose case to Dottie’s and infers they were at the same spa, thanks to similar spots on their arms. However, Luke was killed at his home.

Dottie is out of the hospital against doctor’s orders and is ready to rumble. She joins Daphne to investigate at the spa while everyone else works other angles.

Luke was a personal trainer, who worked with high profile contacts. They think another trainer named Vaz might have killed him due to jealousy, but he did a live at the time of Luke’s attack.

Ava is sad because some dude named Justin think she got into her class due to being Black. She and Morgan have a heart-to-heart and hug. Morgan offers to put a hit out on him, but Ava wants to figure things out on her own.

Kai offers to give Dottie a free massage when this is over. She and Daphne talk to the owner about Luke, but there is no record of Luke being there. The whole staff was also at a meeting, so there was no way any of them were the killers. Daphne is frustrated. They all prepare to go home, but Ava arrives to talk to Daphne. Before they get the chance, Dottie collapses and they take her back to the hospital.

Dottie and Daphne have their own heart-to-heart, even though it leads to them arguing.

Ava goes to the hospital to talk to Daphne about the design situation. She wants advice on how to handle it and Daphne says she needs to put him in his place and prove him wrong.

Elliott says his drone proved that a delivery guy broke his teacher’s window and not the student who hates her….which leads to Morgan taking the case in a whole new direction. She brings this idea to Dottie and Daphne and thinks someone has been watching her via neighborhood hub. There is a motorcycle in each picture….and they think someone was also watching Luke…and these two made a murder pact to kill each other’s targets.

Vaz is connected to Dottie’s attack and when they go to look for him, discover he is on the run. They also find IV equipment that could have been used to kill Luke.

Selena questions Eric, who won’t cooperate until she does.

Kirk the owner of the spa is questioned about the IV supplier. Since he is using bootleg supplies, he could be in a lot of trouble. He gives them the name Phyllis, who works with Vaz.

It turns out Dottie and Phyllis knew each other through their sorority. Dottie turned her chapter in for hazing, which ruined Phyllis’s life. Since her felony wasn’t expunged and Dottie got to speak for her sorority at another event, she wanted her gone.

Phyllis is also on the run and armed. Morgan infers she is on her way to Tijuana via bus. They track down the bus and Phyllis pulls out a gun. She lets everyone out and refuses to leave, so Daphne goes on the bus to talk her down before arresting her and bringing her to justice.

Selena says Eric will talk about Roman in exchange for immunity. He gave her the name Willa Quinn, but they have no idea how she is connected.

Morgan and Dottie have a sweet moment. Dottie then talks to Daphne and says she pushes her so she her light will continue to shine.

Daphne wants to talk to Ava some more and gets Morgan’s blessing. She meets her for dinner and a woman to woman to talk about allowing her own light to shine and doing what makes her happy.

More next week, stay tuned.