High Potential Recap for 1/14/2025

-Morgan is doing the whole dealing with a fussy baby, working and fighting with the bus driver thing before she’s had coffee.

-Taking a baby to a crime scene is certainly a choice, but at least there is someone there to help her out.

-Morgan is using James Bond books to help figure out the car used in the hit and run murder of local celebrity Marvin Price. That is amazing.

-Marvin Price was certainly a hero to Adam.

-Of course, Morgan knew where to find the car and is able to show how the damage matches to what was found at the crime scene.

-Marvin and his neighbor were having a tit for tat and lots of lawsuits…..motive, anyone?

-Seeing Martin’s son breaking down is breaking my heart. Seeing Adam so sad over this is also heartbreaking.

-Marvin’s son Dexter says there is a woman named Tiana who killed him….all over a change in Martin’s will, which Dexter conveniently knew about….hmmm.

-Although Dexter is right, if it were motive, then he would have waited until he was in the will.

-Tom and Morgan seem to be over before they started because he is moving to San Diego. I am sad, I loved them together.

-Morgan just got a text from Selena that there might be some information about Roman.

-Who do you all think will be the actor to play Roman, since it seems obvious he will be in the season finale? Our thoughts are either Mario Lopez or James Roday Rodriguez.

-The neighbor is being questioned and claims Marvin accused him of killing his dog, leading to a lawsuit and Marvin planting trees to block the view. The trees were also destroyed, leading to more friction.

-There are a lot of flowers at Marvin’s house. Adam is right, for a local celebrity, he sure was beloved.

-Tiana is now being questioned. She claims he was more of a father figure to her, not a lover. She knew she was the sole beneficiary in the will and that Dexter was not happy with this turn of events.

-Apparently Tiddlywinks was Marvin’s last word. No one can figure out why.

-Morgan took a look at Marvin’s meds and believes the story that they were nothing more than friends.

-Morgan trying to steal Tiana’s phone is so on brand for her.

-Morgan is now with Selena to visit Gio, the man who has information on Roman.

-Gio is playing dumb about Roman, but Morgan is not going to put up with it. Gio wants them to help out his nephew who is in trouble, but they won’t help until he gives information….causing him to walk out.

-Later on, Morgan goes through some old paperwork and then goes to talk to Ava, who wants a car.

-Ava took some of Roman’s old artwork and that, coupled with Selena’s visit regarding the information she had on Roman, really got her thinking.

-Elliot is checking on Morgan and it is so cute. He explains the Tiddlywinks game, which Morgan hopes can help solve the case.

-Dexter claims that he wanted to Marvin to help his autistic daughter, which caused them to fight over money. Marvin wasn’t on good terms with Dexter’s husband either. Dexter claims that he wishes he and Marvin had a better relationship and that they weren’t talking about money and the will.

-Selena is actually planning on helping Gio’s nephew and tells Adam about Morgan’s situation. He agrees to help.

-Daphne was able to figure out that Auto Phile was an acronym for Phil Elko, aka the neighbor, who is now a prime suspect.

-However, it turns out the car used in the murder, aka Ringo, was stolen. They are able to prove it was reported and video surveillance can corroborate his story.

-Ava says her classmates are all talking about the murder. Morgan is watching an old baseball game and hears the word Tiddlywinks.

-Adam is meeting with the DA to help with Morgan’s case…but it seems like a date.

-Morgan watches the surveillance video and connects it to someone named Olivier DuBois, who works at Hollywood Auto. He also happens to be Tiana’s boyfriend, whom both Phil and Marvin caught with her before the murder.

-They all visit the shop and catch Olivier, who tries to run.

-Ohhhh, Olivier thinks that he was arrested on an expired visa. Tiana is now being questioned and says that Marvin called him a waste of time, aka Tiddlywinks.

-Tiana says that she was alone the night of the murder and Olivier was the murderer after all.

-Tiana also gave up all rights to the estate…..to help herself in the case since she is an accessory.

-Adam tells Dexter that Marvin had a picture of him on his desk from one of his plays…the only one on his desk. They bond over losing their dads.

-Adam and Morgan talk about Gio and Roman, which makes me think he is going to take on the case now.

-Gio corners Morgan at the store and demands a ride home. He tells her Roman was a good guy, so she agrees to give him a lift. He tells her he is leaving town for a bit but hopes to have more information….if no one reaches out to him. She isn’t sure he is telling the truth, but he tells her Roman was afraid for himself and her family.

-Gio has her stop and tells her that he knows about the RAMS–Roman, Ava Morgan—as he leaves.

-More next week, stay tuned.