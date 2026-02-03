Will Trent Recap for 2/3/2026

Will Trent on ABC opens with a robbery, where people are wearing masks and opening what looks like a vault in a bank. They are distracted by a man who is trying to get help with the ATM. The man is killed, of course.

A man named Mr. Price, who is in charge of the bank is questioned by Angie in Ormewood, but is left alone once he breaks down.

Angie and Ormewood look at the vault and he says his vision is better post chemo. He thinks it is a superpower and has Angie focus on the locks, which are different, making them think that a specific box was targeted. They ask Mr. Price for a name, but he says he is not allowed to give it out, despite the fact that a crime took place.

Faith, Will, Pete and Amanda look into another murder, which seems to be connected to a dating app. Amanda muses on why this happens, while Faith looks into the dating profile, saying that the women all seem to be brand ambassadors or influencers.

Faith, after talking about her own dating life, talks to the woman in charge of the site and how it works. The woman offers to help….Faith find love.

Later on, Faith goes to a bar for a date she actually has and is asked if she can take care of his parking ticket. She blocks the dude, orders a gin martini and gets hit on by a random guy. She is sassy with him and pretends to be Amanda and an event planner. Despite that, she agrees to have a drink with him.

This leads to dinner and more snarkiness…..and her getting lucky.

They enjoy the next morning, cuddling and talking. Malcolm, Mr. Lucky, has coffee and tea for her and says he owns the hotel and restaurant. He says he will get her the apple tart she liked from the night before, but she realizes it is late and has to rush to work, still making him think she is Amanda.

Faith does the walk of shame to work and gets teased by Will and Amanda. They begin working on the matchmaker case.

Meanwhile, Ormewood and Angie work on the bank murder case. They find an unmarked car and notice the masks, connecting the robbers to cases around the country.

Franklin makes fun of them and then gets called into the captain’s office. It turns out he got Angie a stroller and needs help…..without a manual.

Angie and Ormewood continue to work on a case and as they talk about a tattoo in the picture, a criminal tells them to go to Michie, a tattoo legend who uses a frog as her signature, the same in the picture.

Faith and Will find Anna, who is connected to the matchmaker murder victim. She thinks someone named Brody Evans is out to kill her and says that she met him for drinks and she blacked out. Brody threatened her if she went to the police and went to hide at her sister’s. She went to Sawyer, the man who was killed and he promised to drop Brody as a client. However, she spotted the two of them in a picture together and argued with Sawyer about it right before he was killed. As they argued in the diner, but she made him call Brody to drop him as a client.

Angie and Ormewood question the tattoo artist, who is less than helpful.

Will questions Brody about Anna and Sawyer. Brody claims that he was at a Jelly Roll concert. Will says he will go through every piece of surveillance footage to make sure he is telling the truth. The lawyer shuts things down.

Amanda warns Faith about lying to Malcolm.

Ormewood talks to a woman named Doreen about getting information in exchange for Girl Scout cookies, Samoas, to be exact. As he and Angie continue to work on the case, Franklin works on the secret project….Operation Stroller.

Malcolm rents out a theatre for him and Faith as Amanda to watch Say Anything, her favorite movie, complete with the apple tart.

Everyone meets in the elevator and tease each other.

Wyatt, the owner of the safe deposit box, is found in a car being poisoned by carbon monoxide. Ormewood and Angie question him and he says the box had copies of documents from a pharmaceutical company….but won’t say anything else without a lawyer.

As they continue to work on the case and realize they need the GBI, Franklin and Captain surprise Angie with the stroller and balloons…..only for the stroller to fall apart. They promise to fix it….using the manual this time.

Will and Faith try to find Liv, the owner of the matchmaking site. They find her alibi from the spin class she took at the time of the murder, but try and figure out if she was able to sneak out and commit the murder. They realize she could have used an e-scooter, so Will tests it out, but not before he puts on a helmet and gets a sexy request for a selfie from Ava.

He infers that it is possible that she could have pulled it off, and Faith confirms it by timing him. They call Liv into be questioned and they realize Brody paid her $100,000 to get rid of Sawyer. They also catch her on camera and she is arrested.

Everyone minus Faith gets together and works on the bank heist case, which is connected to the pharmaceutical company. Ormewood identifies the guy they were looking for as a man named Preston and goes on a stakeout with Will. They actually have a sweet bonding moment about surviving the worst of things and Faith’s happiness.

The guy they are looking for is actually Malcolm…..who is with Faith posing as Amanda. The guys call her to warn him, but she doesn’t believe them….or does she?