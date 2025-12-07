Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking Recap for 12/7/2025

It is the season finale of Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking! Tonight, they will honor the 20th anniversary of Goblets of Fire. They have eight hours to bake something based on this very movie.

Jenny and Alex will do the Yule Ball with revolving stairs and chocolate elements and cake.

Zoe and Jordan choose the Prefects’ Bathtub scene with the mermaid tail and seaweed. Details of this will be made out of sugar and a baklava inspired dessert.

Molly and Priya do the Beauxbatons Carriage with hazelnut flavored apples for the horses. They struggle with getting it all together and feel extra pressure since they are the only ones who never won a challenge.

Everyone seems to be feeling the pressure tonight and time seems to be going so quickly.

Before long, time is up and Jordan is upset that he didn’t get the bake the way he wanted. Things only get worse when it breaks as he and Zoe try to move it.

Warwick Davis, Afshan Azad and Devon Murray join Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef at the judges table. They give the pros and cons of each build as they decide on which one reigns supreme.

Jenny and Alex win!