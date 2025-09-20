Harry Potter Wizards of Baking Finale Recap for 12/19/2024

-It is the Harry Potter Wizards of Baking finale! Two teams remain and only one of them will win the first ever Harry Potter competition, The Wizards in Baking Cup and have a recipe put in the new Harry Potter cookbook!

-Zoe and Jordan and Elizabeth and Juan are in the Great Hall….completely in awe. I would be too. It is such a cool thing to see.

-Each team will need to make a showcase based on something that took place in the Great Hall with two delicious tasting elements….and it must be six feet tall.

-Zoe and Jordan do a Christmas and the Feast theme. It will have a gravity defying chocolate table, moving ornaments, a sugar showpiece and snow…all with festive flavors (gingerbread, eggnog, almond, cranberry and more!)

-Juan and Elizabeth’s theme is based on the OWL scene with the Weasleys. Ordinary Wizarding Levels, baby! It will have a chocolate wizard dragon, fireworks, movements and more!

-Zoe is struggling with her eggnog flavors, while Elizabeth burns herself and needs a medic.

-Elizabeth just had a scratch and is going to be fine!

-Juan is making beads out of Colombian coffee.

-As they work on their showpieces, everyone reflects back on the journeys that took them to the finale.

-Chris and Miko are back to be sous chefs for the final two teams. Since Zoe and Jordan won the last challenge, they get first pick. They pick Miko, so Chris will help Juan and Elizabeth.

-Before long, time is up and it is time for the final showpieces to be judged….I feel like this went way too fast!

-The final teams are greeted by tons of people cheering them on as they walk into the Great Hall. They will be there as the teams put the finishing touches on their showpieces.

-Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef are back one final time to judge the showpieces. Evanna Lynch, Warwick Davis and Bonnie Wright are back to judge as well.

-Each team presents their showpiece, both of which are gorgeous.

-Zoe and Jordan’s snowy showpiece is a hit and tastes as good as it looks. They all love the homey, comforting flavors and how they all work together.

-Juan and Elizabeth’s OWL showpiece has beautiful detail and gives a dollhouse feel. The dragon is incredibly detailed and beautiful. The coffee and chocolate flavors are beautifully balance, while the chocolate whiskey cake and ganache is a bit too dense albeit flavorful.

-The winners of Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking are…..ZOE AND JORDAN!!!!