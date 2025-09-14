Sammi’s Favorite Things: Twrl Milk Tea





I love all sorts of tea based beverages. Cans of Arizona iced tea, bottles of Snapple, homemade tea from my mom’s garden…the list goes on!

I recently tried Twrl Milk Tea and fell in love. It made me feel like I was in a sidewalk cafe and was delicious and comforting. Check out more information below.

As we approach the holiday season, Twrl is launching a limited-edition Holiday Gift Box, perfect for tea lovers and eco-conscious consumers alike. Each box is thoughtfully curated to bring the essence of premium, ethically sourced teas straight from our dedicated family farms.

Twrl Milk Tea Holiday Box ($88, valued at $100)

Celebrate the holidays with a curated set designed for tea enthusiasts Curated for a truly indulgent experience, this holiday gift box includes:

All 4 of Twrl’s award-winning signature canned milk teas: Ube, Taiwan-Style Black, Hojicha Roasted Green, and Supreme Jasmine Pu’erh.

Two bags of premium loose leaf teas: Laoshan Black, grown on a family-run farm with sweet mountain spring water, and Sheng Pu’erh, from century-old Yunnan tea trees. Laoshan Black delivers 3x the antioxidants of regular black tea with chocolatey and cinnamon notes, featured in Twrl’s Taiwan-Style Black Milk Tea, while Sheng Pu’erh offers a smooth, floral taste from traditional sun-drying, used in Twrl’s Supreme Jasmine Pu’erh Milk Tea. (200g each)

6-pack boxes of Twrl’s Boba Sugar Boba and Twrl Popping Boba

3 eco-friendly bamboo straws

1 exclusive Twrl keychain to celebrate the season.

2 unique “Twrl Me Up” Positive Affirmation Postcards

This box highlights our commitment to sustainability, ethical sourcing, and supporting small-scale farmers. Each sip reflects the craftsmanship and care that goes into making Twrl Milk Tea. Our holiday box is available here.