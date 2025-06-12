The Real Housewives of Atlanta Snark and Highlights for 8/20/2023
Recaps

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Snark and Highlights for 7/16/2023

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on August 20, 2023

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Snark and Highlights for 7/16/2023

-This cooking event can either go very well or very badly…..depending on how everyone wants to behave.

-So far, everyone seems to be getting along well. Let’s hope it stays that way.

-It looks like the guys are doing their thing and the ladies are doing theirs.

-This movie thing is giving me flashbacks to Taylor and Heather on RHOC.

-And now the pettiness begins over leftovers and sloppy seconds.

-So….this episode is basically them eating, laughing and being slightly petty? I have learned nothing from this episode so far.

-Trip time! It looks like they are getting along well so far, but that remains to be seen…..as it does on all these shows.

-Everyone is once again eating, talking about events and adding pettiness…I keep falling asleep because literally nothing is happening.

-Black Magic Mike….Ralph stripping….finally it is getting interesting.

-And we are back to dinner and gossip and pettiness. I swear, even the one on ones tonight were boring. Maybe I am just overtired.

-So, Drew, Courtney and Sheree are the only ones with drama tonight and even that is just about respecting boundaries.

-Finally! We are getting somewhere! Gossiping behind each other’s backs about Boundary-Gate!

-This fighting is getting interesting about She by Sheree….about who got gear, who had to give it back and stuff that got confiscated.

-Hearing Courtney and Sheree being compared to sisters…particularly Britney and Jamie Lynn is actually quite sad knowing the kind of relationship the latter has.

-‘Can I have some French fries?’ What a way to try to ease the mood.

-Drew left crying over the entire fight. I can’t say I blame her.

-More next week, stay tuned.

