Harry Potter Wizards of Baking Recap for 11/23/2025

We are in episode four of Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking! The remaining teams will complete another challenge in hopes of making it to the next round. James and Oliver Phelps host as Carla Hall and Josef Youssef judge.

Zoe and Jordan, who won last season are also in the house….to try and defend their title.

The challenge is to blow up a famous Harry Potter object which must reveal something from within, along with a tasting element.

Molly and Priya have the Golden Snitch and use chocolate and cake to make it come alive. They use the resurrection stone as their reveal.

Stefan and Andy have the Slytherin locket. They have a note to reveal it is fake.

Alex and Jenny use chocolate and cakes to make the Chocolate Frog.

Oliver and James tell them that they have randomly flavored jelly beans from the movie….which is where the tasting element comes into play.

Jujhar and Katie have the Death Eater Mask and have toast as their tasting element. They use the snake as their element within.

Molly and Priya have grass and add matcha to their bake.

Zoe and Jordan struggle with their cake….and then she gets hurt and needs the medic. She pulls through and pivots on her ideas.

Andy and Stefan have marshmallow for their flavor and decide to make bon bons in for their jeweled design.

Another surprise! Afshan Azad, aka Padma is the guest judge! She dances with Stefan and reveals that Jujhar and Katie have an advantage–help from Carla and Jozef for fifteen minutes.

Molly and Priya’s cake collapses, so they must come up with a new idea on the fly and quickly. instead of cake, they do a chocolate dome….but need to figure out the reveal.

Jenny and Alex’s chocolate frog has curry eyes for the tasting element.

Jujhar and Katie use their advantage.

Zoe and Jorden make a baked bean praline for their tasting element.

Every team seems to struggle this time.

Before long, time is up and the bakes are presented. The judges give the pros and cons of each one based on the tasting and reveal from within.

Jenny and Alex win the challenge!

The team leaving tonight is….Andy and Stefan.

Semi-finals next week, stay tuned!