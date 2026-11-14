Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking Recap for 11/11/2026

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking on The Food Network opens with our four teams–Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, Gryffindor and Slytherin–compete in a head-to-head challenge to create the best, most creative bakes, gain the most points and stay in the competition.

James and Oliver Phelps host.

This week they will base their bakes on Chamber of Secrets, and they all must have something within, as well as a tasting element.

Hufflepuff and Gryffindor have 1300 points apiece, while Slytherin has 1000 and Ravenclaw has 600. However, it is anyone’s game, since there are 2000 points—and an advantage–on the line.

The showpieces will be judges in the Chamber of Secrets by Duff Goldman and Sarah Mountain.

Hufflepuff does the Polyjuice Potion. Layered chocolate, apple and hazelnut pralines are used for bubbles in the form of bonbons. They make half cat/half Hermione to represent their favorite scene in the movie.

Slytherin makes Moaning Myrtle in the Chamber Entrance. Their port gelee is a mess and must be redone since it is a huge part of their reveal. they change things up and find a way to make it work. Their teary pudding cake with lemon, rice pudding and cake is their tasting element.

Gryffindor does the Howler with a hidden apple for the tasting element. Mango, lime, white chocolate and ginger flavors are also added to make the apple go from sour to sweet. Miracle berry is also added for good measure. They also add Rice Crispies treats for their build.

Ravenclaw does The Basilisk. They use Rice Krispies treats and olive oil cake with pistachio praline, rosemary and blood orange for their tasting element.

Gryffindor’s advantage has two of the three members of the other teams freezing in motion for ten minutes—when they scream PETRIFY!

Needless to say, this puts a lot of pressure on the teams. James and Oliver tease the frozen members.

Luckily, the teams can get back to work and try to catch up.

Gryffindor has problems with the cat eyes and must redirect.

Caitlin worries about her bird since it is the very thing that got her sent home in her season.

Everyone rushes to finish and get their details as perfect as possible.

Gryffindor’s sugar build breaks, so they must rush to fix it in time.

Before long, time is up and they must head to the Chamber of Secrets to be judged by Duff and Sarah. They give the pros and cons before assigning points.

The winning team is…..Ravenclaw with 2000 points added to their total. They now have 2600 points and an advantage next week!

The second-place team is Hufflepuff with 1600 points and a total of 2900 points

The third-place team is Slytherin with 1200 points and a total of 2200 points.

The fourth-place team is Gryffindor with 800 points and a total of 2100 points.

More next week, stay tuned!