The Devil Wears Prada 2 and L’Oréal Collaborate

L’Oréal Paris announced a collaboration with 20th Century Studios’ “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” in theaters May 1. To launch the promotional campaign, L’Oréal Paris will debut a custom spot featuring global ambassadors Kendall Jenner and Simone Ashley during the 98th Annual Academy Awards. The ad offers a stylish nod to the world of Runway Magazine.

Created by Maximum Effort, the spot unfolds in the unmistakable world of “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” bringing the iconic Runway Magazine offices to life with razor-sharp style and cinematic polish. The story centers on an unexpected mix-up where Kendall Jenner is mistaken as a candidate for Miranda Priestly’s new assistant. The spot also introduces one of Miranda’s latest assistants, Amari, portrayed in “The Devil Wears Prada 2” by Simone Ashley.

The collaboration will extend beyond Oscars night, and will feature a series of creative activations throughout the film’s theatrical rollout. Together, the legendary film franchise and the iconic beauty house will celebrate confidence, glamour, and cultural impact at the intersection of entertainment and beauty.

Kendall Jenner notes, “Spending the day at the Runway office was honestly so much fun. I got to live my dream walking past that iconic reception, and what made it even more special was getting to experience it alongside my L’Oréal Paris family. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Simone Ashley adds, “Working on this film has been a true career highlight and bringing it further to life with this spot with L’Oréal Paris has been so much fun. I loved working with both the L’Oréal Paris and Disney teams and can’t wait for ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ fans to see what we created.”

On the collaboration with the film, L’Oréal Paris Brand President, Laura Branik, notes, “Teaming up with ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ lets us show up in a moment that defines beauty and pop culture, and at a scale that matches the legacy of the film. Launching this collaboration on Oscars night, with a spot that pays homage to the story and brings together our global ambassadors Kendall Jenner and Simone Ashley, is a meaningful way to reinforce what L’Oréal Paris stands for: celebrating women who set the standard, on screen and in real life.”

“Confidence, glamour, and humor are at the heart of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2” said Lylle Breier, EVP, Partnerships, Promotions, Synergy & Events at Disney. “We are delighted to collaborate with iconic beauty house L’Oréal Paris to celebrate the release of the new film in such a stylish and fun way.”

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” debuts exclusively in theaters May 1.