Katie Holmes Announces New Project

Katie Holmes is set to write, direct, and star in Happy Hours, a sweeping new feature film trilogy. Joshua Jackson, Mary Louise Parker, Constance Wu, Joe Tippett, John McGinty, Donald Webber Jr, Nathan Darrow, Johnna Dias-Watson and Jack Martin star alongside Holmes.

Happy Hours is a story about two people (Jackson and Holmes) navigating their relationship within the challenges of careers and family responsibilities and the pursuit of love despite life’s inevitable obstacles. The film is a character driven dramedy that explores the emotional journey of young loves who reconnect as adults, with the connective thread of shared joys, loss, and hope.

The trilogy will launch with the first film going into production this summer, with the second and third installments scheduled to follow closely after.

Happy Hours is produced by Maven Screen Media and Bond Street Station, in association with Crown Productions and STX Films. Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler are producing for Maven Screen Media, alongside Peter Coleman and Paula P. Manzanedo for Bond Street Station. Annie Herndon will oversee for STX Films. Jenny Halper, Sophia Pedlow and Jackie Donohoe will oversee for Maven.

Katie is represented by UTA, Untitled and Vision PR. Josh is represented by Josh is represented by Anonymous Content, CAA and imPRint. Mary Louise Parker is represented by CAA. Constance Wu is represented by Gersh, Principal Entertainment and Narrative.