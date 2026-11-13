Happy’s Place Recap for 11/13/2026

Happy’s Place on NBC opens with Steve channeling his inner Adrian Monk/Sheldon Cooper to eat his lunch at the park. He tries to feed a duck, who decides they are BFF and won’t leave until he gets more lettuce. Cue Steve being chased by the duck!

Gabby wants to know why it’s slow on a Wednesday….even though it is a Tuesday. However, the day turns around when a hot guy named JB comes in for a sidecar. She tries to hit on him, but he will just take the drink. All this results in her getting stuck on the bar top trying to show off her flexibility.

JB seems more interested in Bobbie and changes his mind about conversation.

Takoda and Emmett discuss the game when Steve runs in trying to escape the duck, who is still chasing him. He has no idea what to do, so Emmett tells him to get the duck out and put it in the alley. Steve can’t do that and Emmett no longer cares.

As Steve leaves, Takoda comments that Steve kind of looks like a duck.

Bobbie reserves a seat and drink for JB as Gabby and Isabella ogle and question him and his intentions. He says he is widowed and interested in Bobbie and asks her out on a date when he is told time isn’t on his side.

Bobbie asks for a minute and rushes to the office with the ladies hot on her heels. She says she worries about what Emmett will think. Gabby says ‘jump dem bones,’ while Isabella tells her to talk to Emmett first.

Emmett and Takoda are cooking while Steve tries to sneak raw veggies to give to the duck, which is hiding into the storeroom with a balloon on its foot. Naturally, it escapes when Takoda goes into the breakroom.

Steve freaks out, drops the veggies and runs to catch the duck.

Bobbie talks to Emmett and despite some awkwardness, gets his blessing to date JB. However, she turns JB down for a date, completely throwing him for a loop.

Steve continues to love on his duck, surprising Takoda and Emmett. The ladies all find out about Junior the duck and the gig is up.

Bobbie is like WTF and wants answers….until Emmett and Takoda say the duck is helping Steve with his issues. She says this can get them shut down, but once she sees their bond, changes her mind about JB. She goes to ask him out and tells them to figure out what to do with the duck

Gabby and Isabella tell her to ‘jump dem bones.’

Takoda, Steve and Emmett find a safe place for Junior. Emmett turns down the honor of being Junior’s godfather, while Takoda thinks it is an honor, hugging Steve as the episode comes to a close.