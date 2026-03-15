Academy Award Winners for 2026

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another ( WINNER)

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Actor

Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners (WINNER)

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet (WINNER)

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons (WINNER)

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another(WINNER)

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Director

Chloe Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another (WINNER)

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just An Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners (WINNER)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another (WINNER)

Train Dreams

Best Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another (WINNER)

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Best International Feature

The Secret Agent

It Was Just An Accident

Sentimental Value (WINNER)

Sirât

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Animated Feature

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters (WINNER)

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners (WINNER)

Best Original Song

“Dear Me,” from Diane Warren: Relentless

“Golden,” from KPop Demon Hunters(WINNER)

“I Lied to You,” from Sinners

“Sweet Dreams of Joy,” from Viva Verdi

Train Dreams, from Train Dreams

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners (WINNER)

Train Dreams

Best Sound

F1 (WINNER)

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Best Film Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another (WINNER)

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash (WINNER)

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Best Production Design

Frankenstein (WINNER)

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein (WINNER)

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein (WINNER)

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best Documentary Feature

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr Nobody Against Putin (WINNER)

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Documentary Short

All the Empty Rooms (WINNER)

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: “Were and are Gone”

The Devil is Busy

Perfectly A Strangeness

Best Animated Short Film

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls (WINNER)

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best Live Action Short Film

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers (WINNER)

Two People Exchanging Saliva (WINNER)