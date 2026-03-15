Academy Award Winners for 2026
Academy Award Winners for 2026
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another ( WINNER)
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best Actor
Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners (WINNER)
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet (WINNER)
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Supporting Actress
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons (WINNER)
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Supporting Actor
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another(WINNER)
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best Director
Chloe Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another (WINNER)
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Original Screenplay
Blue Moon
It Was Just An Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners (WINNER)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another (WINNER)
Train Dreams
Best Casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another (WINNER)
The Secret Agent
Sinners
Best International Feature
The Secret Agent
It Was Just An Accident
Sentimental Value (WINNER)
Sirât
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Animated Feature
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters (WINNER)
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best Original Score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners (WINNER)
Best Original Song
“Dear Me,” from Diane Warren: Relentless
“Golden,” from KPop Demon Hunters(WINNER)
“I Lied to You,” from Sinners
“Sweet Dreams of Joy,” from Viva Verdi
Train Dreams, from Train Dreams
Best Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners (WINNER)
Train Dreams
Best Sound
F1 (WINNER)
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirât
Best Film Editing
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another (WINNER)
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash (WINNER)
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Best Production Design
Frankenstein (WINNER)
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best Costume Design
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein (WINNER)
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein (WINNER)
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Best Documentary Feature
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr Nobody Against Putin (WINNER)
The Perfect Neighbor
Best Documentary Short
All the Empty Rooms (WINNER)
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: “Were and are Gone”
The Devil is Busy
Perfectly A Strangeness
Best Animated Short Film
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls (WINNER)
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Best Live Action Short Film
Butcher’s Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
The Singers (WINNER)
Two People Exchanging Saliva (WINNER)