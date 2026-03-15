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Academy Award Winners for 2026

Sammi Turano

Academy Award Winners for 2026

Best Picture

Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another ( WINNER)
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams

 

Best Actor

Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners (WINNER)
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

 

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet (WINNER)
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia

 

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons (WINNER)
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another(WINNER)
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Director

Chloe Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another (WINNER)
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon
It Was Just An Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners (WINNER)

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Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another (WINNER)
Train Dreams

Best Casting

Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another (WINNER)
The Secret Agent
Sinners

Best International Feature

The Secret Agent
It Was Just An Accident
Sentimental Value (WINNER)
Sirât
The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Animated Feature

Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters (WINNER)
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Best Original Score

Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners (WINNER)

Best Original Song

“Dear Me,” from Diane Warren: Relentless
“Golden,” from KPop Demon Hunters(WINNER)
“I Lied to You,” from Sinners
“Sweet Dreams of Joy,” from Viva Verdi
Train Dreams, from Train Dreams

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners (WINNER)
Train Dreams

Best Sound

F1 (WINNER)
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirât

Best Film Editing

F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another (WINNER)
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash (WINNER)
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners

Best Production Design

Frankenstein (WINNER)
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein (WINNER)
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein (WINNER)
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister

Best Documentary Feature

The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr Nobody Against Putin (WINNER)
The Perfect Neighbor

Best Documentary Short

All the Empty Rooms (WINNER)
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: “Were and are Gone”
The Devil is Busy
Perfectly A Strangeness

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Best Animated Short Film

Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls (WINNER)
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters

Best Live Action Short Film

Butcher’s Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
The Singers (WINNER)
Two People Exchanging Saliva (WINNER)

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