Irma P Hall Passes Away at 91

Hollywood lost a legend. Irma P. Hall, known for her roles in Soul Food and A Family Thing, has died. She was 91 years old.

Her family announced to the media that she passed away on social media.

No cause of death was announced as of press time.

Irma started her career as a teacher and then switched to acting, winning a NAACP Image Award for Soul Food. She also starred in Patch Adams, The Ladykillers, Rugrats, Beloved and many other roles in her decades long career.

For several years into her acting career, she continued teaching and became a teacher to the world.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.

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