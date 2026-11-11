The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 11/11/2026

This week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Bravo opens with Meredith at her lounge while talking to Seth about its plans. It won’t have urinals….which is….a choice.

Lisa is baking cookies for John and Jack…..and plans on being called LeeLee when she becomes a grandma.

Brandon is late for lunch with Bronwyn and Muzzy and this is not okay with Muzzy. She gets back at him by saying she wants to be called Queen Muzzy. Or something. Even though Muzzy is being kind of snarky, Brandon takes it in stride and tries to be a gentleman. He even addresses her as Queen Muzzy.

Muzzy, excuse me, QUEEN Muzzy, gives Brandon the third degree and wants to prove he is not a bad influence on Bronwyn.

At least Bronwyn thinks it is going well?

Whitney is restocking her skincare stuff and preparing for Bobbie’s Sweet Sixteen. It has a Shark Week Meets Outer Banks theme because why not? Bronwyn will show up in a blow-up shark outfit, so Whitney thinks maybe the other girls should as well.

Meredith is not invited and is having her own party. Quai will go to both, while Lisa will go to Meredith’s since she is not welcome at Bobbie’s.

Justin and Whitney gossip about the Angie/Mary situation.

He also says we met up with Shawn, and he says he hasn’t said anything about the separation, leading to the couple talking about where things are going and how they have no idea where they stand.

Lisa and Heather have a picnic with Angie, who says she talked to Shawn about the Mary situation. He is on her side and listened when she realized what she’d done. She realizes she can’t take back what she said as she cries about how she has to live with this forever.

Angie also tells Lisa about the state of her marriage and how she has no idea what is going to happen. Lisa can relate since she went through something similar with John the year before. However, she thinks Angie needs to take responsibility for her actions.

Heather tells Angie that Mary had a tough go of it and they need to give her some grace.

Mary’s team members refer to her as their ‘aunties.’ She says that she can’t forgive Angie and she is blocked from her life.

Meredith continues to work on her caviar lounge. Mary, Lisa and Quai are invited to do a taste testing.

Whitney works on Bobbie’s party and even got her a $60,000 car.

Bronwyn tells Whitney about Meet Queen Muzzy. Angie arrives and things become uncomfortable.

Mary tells Meredith, Quai and Lisa about Robert Sr’s reaction to Angie’s comments and he is not happy at all.

Angie tells the other ladies about what is going on with Mary.

Quai leaves to go to Bobbie’s party, disappointing Meredith.

Mary doesn’t realize Ashley and Quai are the same person….and neither did I.

Apparently, Bobbie’s party is a surprise. It is so cute…..and seeing her get her car is even sweeter because she is soooo happy and appreciative of everything and everyone there.

When Quai gets to the party, she tells them about Meredith’s event and it causes a lot of tension and hurt feelings.

There is also more talk between the groups about the whole Mary/Angie fight. Mary will speak to her on her terms….face to face when she is ready.

More next week, stay tuned!

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