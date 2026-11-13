Newlyweds Recap for 11/13/2026

This week’s highlights for Newlyweds on NBC:

James and Jeanie enjoy their first taco night together. However, the fun is short-lived since she tries to tell him how to eat the tacos properly, the kids crash and steal food off James’s plate and Poppy admits she got fired from her nannying job….by the kid.

Claudia also crashes and brags about her therapy sessions, saying her therapist wants James and Jeanie to attend so they can get closure on their issues.

Leon the therapist talks to them, and we learn Claudia makes everything about herself and is mad that Jeanie and James are so happy and got together so fast.

James and Jeanie admit that there were some bumps in the road along the way. He admits he lied about Norway (he could have postponed his trip but decided to go because he was scared of his feelings for Jeanie) and she pretended to be a magazine editor wanting to interview Claudia to see if James was really divorced.

Dan (the friend who set them up) said he only did the set up to get his kid an A in science from Jeanie since no one knew what polymers are in his family.

Claudia stole wine while planning the fake interview.

James and Jeanie admit they could not focus on anything since they met and that is why they got together.

Arvid tried to test James’s love for Jeanie with Astrid the Irresistible, who James resisted.

Poppy and Lolo were wary of the relationship, but soon decided to help Jeanie out.

Everyone ends up happy after therapy, except for Claudia, who storms out.

At the end of the episode, everyone enjoyed more tacos and looking at pictures of Astrid….with Dan saying they could