Lego Masters Recap for 7/21/2025

This is semifinals week on Fox’s Lego Masters. The remaining teams will have to build great ball contraptions to transport a ball from point A to point B and into the next team’s build….ultimately getting it from one side of the to the other.

Will Arnett hosts, Brickmasters Amy and Jamie judge.

The builds need to tell stories and use power functions moving in a deliberate way with imagination and ambition on top display.

Ben and Michael have a lost meatball that rolls into the pantry….it sounds like that old camp song where the meatball rolls off the spaghetti.

Sage and Ian tell their own fairy tale of being on the show.

Corey and Rebecca are doing a hairbrush themed story.

Anthony and Joe do an escape from mom story, where a kid gets lost in an amusement park and does all the things mom never allowed with a ball chasing him the whole time.

Ian and Sage run into issues with getting the ball running. Luckily, they are able to fix it!

As always, Will, Amy and Jamie watch the teams and offer commentary.

Corey and Rebecca work on their ball going at the right speed, so they add bumpers.

Joe and Anthony work on testing out their build but have problems getting their ball to transport.

Corey and Rebecca’s begins to fall apart.

Ben and Michael struggle with the gear on their build and have no time to fix it.

Before long, time is up and the judges must check out each build. After giving the pros and cons of each, they do the ball test.

There is a teeny glitch with Sage and Ian’s and then with Ben and Michael’s…..and then again with Corey and Rebecca’s.

The first team in the finale is Anthony and Joe!

The second team in the finale is Sage and Ian!

Corey and Rebecca and Ben and Michael are in the bottom two, with Corey and Rebecca going home.

Finale next week, stay tuned!