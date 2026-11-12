Sammi’s Favorite Things: Jewels by Sanjam

Anyone who knows me knows I am an accessories fanatic! Jewelry, bags, scarves….if it can jazz up my outfit, I am going to wear it.

One of my new favorite jewelry lines is Jewels by Sanjam. This line has gorgeous, handcrafted pieces made with love and hard work and best of all, it fits into any budget.



From 18k gold plated pieces to pearls to semi precious stones, there is truly something for everyone on your holiday list!

More info:

Jewels by Sanjam is a contemporary handcrafted jewelry brand founded by designer Sanjam Chawla, blending heritage, exceptional craftsmanship, and modern design. Inspired by culture, travel, nature, and everyday experiences, each collection is thoughtfully designed to be distinctive, timeless, and wearable. Handcrafted by skilled artisans in brass with 18K gold plating, pearls, and semi-precious stones, every piece carries a story—one that begins with its inspiration and continues with the woman who wears it. At its heart, Jewels by Sanjam celebrates individuality, meaningful design, and jewelry that connects stories, memories, and self-expression. (Credit to Jules Lavallee for the info and for the recommendation!)

www.jewelsbysanjam.com

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See also Sammi’s Favorite Things: La Mexicana Visit Website View All Posts