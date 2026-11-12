Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for 11/12/2026

This week’s episode of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS opens with Ruben complaining about Georgie’s handwriting….which Georgie cannot read either. They also debate on how to do business and how make fun of how the other talks.

Ruben talks about his business classes and how it makes him better and smarter. Georgie argues his instinct is better. Ruben says they never should have bought the store together and stalks off. Georgie says he should have listened to his instincts.

At dinner, Mandy says she ran into Connor’s friend Larry who had a crush on Audrey. She says he asked about the ten year reunion. This leads to Georgie looking forward to hers, Mandy shutting down talk about how close her 20th reunion is and Connor saying time flies and how he wishes he had Georgie’s confidence. Jim comments on how the time flew for Connor since he still lives at home.

Georgie attends Ruben’s business class and is told not to embarrass him. The teacher walks in and ends up in a chat with Georgie about running a business. It turns out she worked for a software company and sold it to Texas Instruments for millions. Ruben is embarrassed.

Mandy and Georgie discuss the class and how Georgie thinks outside the box. He also says Patricia the teacher likes him more than Ruben, which makes Mandy raise an eyebrow….until he says she is old. He comments that he may be a genius like Sheldon, even though he didn’t go to college at twelve.

Connor, Audrey and Jim discuss their plans of the day while Mandy bugs Connor about his reunion. He doesn’t want to go, but she persists. When he leaves, Audrey tells Mandy to leave him alone since Connor was so bullied. She says his life is good since he has no bills and can sleep with anyone he wants. Jim says he now feels bad.

Ruben and Georgie fight about Georgie joining the class and how Ruben thinks he is wasting everyone’s time.

In class, Ruben and Georgie try to show each other up and end up fighting until Georgie storms out.

At work the next day, Ruben and Georgie continue to fight and take it out on a customer.

Connor asks to borrow the car so he can go to the reunion, surprising both Jim and Audrey. They tell him they are worried about how people will treat him and that he will feel bad about himself. Connor says he doesn’t feel bad about himself and storms off.

Georgie studies for a quiz and vents his frustrations to Mandy, who tells him he doesn’t have to do this. She offers to help him by offering to undo a button for every answer he gets correct….which of course leads to sexy time.

Georgie studies in the kitchen when Connor comes in for a drink. They bond about feeling bad about themselves and feeling like they did in high school. Georgie helps Connor feel better about himself as Georgie continues to write down answers.

At work the next day, Georgie says he dropped the class and says he can’t get his money back. He compares it to people buying unlimited oil changes a year….and they think that this could actually work, especially if it automatically renews. They bond and agree to both take the quiz since Georgie isn’t wasting his money.

Mandy helps Connor prepare for the reunion and tells him to talk about her being the second watched weather girl in the area. He tells him about his talks with Georgie and leaves with his accordion with Mandy telling Audrey and Jim to just smile and nod/

Connor is a hit at the reunion and even gets everyone dancing—and a girl—as the episode ends!