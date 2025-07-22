Outlander Sneak Peek

Santa Monica, Calif. – June 1, 2024 – As part of the “World Outlander Day” celebration, STARZ announced today that the highly anticipated second half of “Outlander” season seven will premiere on Friday, November 22. New episodes will be available weekly on Fridays at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. On linear, new episodes will debut at 8:00 PM ET/PT on STARZ in the U.S. In addition to the eight remaining episodes in season seven, “Outlander” is currently in production on a 10-episode eighth and final season. STARZ also announced today three new characters joining the cast for season eight. Kieran Bew (“House of the Dragon,” “Warrior”) will be playing “Captain Charles Cunningham,” a retired British soldier, Frances Tomelty (“Woman in the Wall,” “Catastrophe”) will be playing his mother, “Elspeth Cunningham,” and Carla Woodcock (“Such Brave Girls,” “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder”) joins in the role of “Amaranthus Grey,” a new member of the Grey family. Coming off of the first half of “Outlander” season seven, viewers find Claire (Caitríona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Young Ian (John Bell) leaving the colonies and arriving in their beloved homeland: Scotland. The perils of the Revolutionary War force them to choose between standing by those they love and fighting for the land they have made their new home. Meanwhile, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) face new enemies across time, and must battle the forces that threaten to pull their family apart. As loyalties change and painful secrets come to light, Jamie and Claire’s marriage is tested like never before. With their love binding them over oceans and centuries, can the MacKenzies and Frasers find their way back to each other? Alongside Balfe, Heughan, Skelton, Rankin and Bell, “Outlander” also stars David Berry as “Lord John Grey,” Charles Vandervaart as “William Ransom,” Izzy Meikle-Small as “Rachel Hunter” and Joey Phillips as “Denzell Hunter.” Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan serve as executive producers on “Outlander,” which is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television. The “Outlander” television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The “Outlander” television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance, and adventure in one amazing tale. Additionally, the “Outlander” Universe is expanding with a prequel series also in production in Scotland. “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” will explore the lives and relationship of Jamie’s parents, Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater), and Claire’s parents, Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) and Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield). The series will center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie’s parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire’s parents in WWI England. Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis serve as executive producers on “Outlander: Blood of My Blood.” Kieran Bew

“Captain Charles Cunningham”

Photographer Credit: Faye Thomas

Kieren Bew is perhaps best known for “Beowulf” in which he played the title role alongside Joanne Whalley and William Hurt, as well as “Bill O’Hara” in ​”Warrior” season 1- 3. Next up, we will see him as new regular “Hugh” in “House of the Dragon” season two. Also widely recognised as Da Vinci’s Demons regular “Duke Alfonso,” he has worked extensively in British TV and film, including alongside Matt Smith in the BAFTA winning “The Street.” Other recent TV credits include: “Rules of the Game” with Maxine Peake, “Liar” with Joanne Froggatt, “Rellik,” created by Harry and Jack Williams and “Cold Feet.” He also appeared in the box office smash Alien vs. Predator and Lexi Alexander’s independent drama Green Street. Further television credits include “Dr Who”, “Brush with Fate,” “Hans Christian Andersen” and “Spooks.” His theatre credits have earned great critical acclaim. These include “Therese Raquin”, directed by Jonathan Mumby, Neil Le Bute’s “Reasons to be Pretty” at The Almeida, Mike Attenborough’s “King Lear” at The Almeida Theatre, Natalie Abrahami’s “After Miss Julie”, and Trevor Nunn’s “Richard II” at the Old Vic. In film, Bew can be seen in Carol Morley’s feature Typist Artist Pirate King with Kelly Macdonald, Gina McKee and Monica Donlan. Bew is also an accomplished athlete having competed in fencing at international and world championship levels, as well as swimming at a national championship level. Frances Tomelty

“Elspeth Cunningham”

Photographer Credit: Ruth Crafer

Frances Tomelty’s career spans six decades. Irish born, her London stage appearances include leading roles with both the Royal National and the Royal Shakespeare Company where “Mrs Darling” opposite Mark Rylance was a favorite as was “The Normal Heart” at The Royal Court with Martin Sheen. Her many Television appearances include “Spooks,” “Unforgotten,” “The White Queen,” “Call the Midwife,” “Trial and Retribution,” “Warrior Nun,” “The Nevers,” “Apple Tree Yard,” “Catastrophe” and most recently “Woman in the Wall” with Ruth Wilson. Voice work includes the successful multi-series “How Does That Make You Feel?” and her award winning recording of “The Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne.” Writing credits include “An Lá Corónú” (Coronation Day) a multi-language short film for BBC NI and several short stories for BBC Radio 4. Carla Woodcock

“Amaranthus Grey”

Photographer Credit: Micahel Shelford

Carla Woodcock is a British actor, with leading credits across TV and film. Most recently, Woodcock starred in the BAFTA nominated series, “Such Brave Girls,” created by Kat Sadler and directed by Simon Bird. She starred as “Zia” in “Tell Me Everything” and took on a leading role in “The History Of A Pleasure Seeker.” Other TV credits include “Ackley Bridge,” “Flowers in the Attic” and “Free Rein.” On the big screen Woodcock worked alongside Phoebe Dynevor in The Colour Room, directed by Claire McCarthy. Next up for Woodcock is the very highly anticipated adaptation of Holly Jackson’s fan-favorite book series, “A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder.” Follow “Outlander” on Social

